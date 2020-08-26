McGrath and Loughmore's 'double job' works a treat

Juggling two codes isn't easy but Tipperary dual club Loughmore-Castleiney have developed the novel system of having the same manager for both hurling and football in recent years.

Trying to serve two masters at once is a difficult task given the crossover of players between the big and small ball so the decision was made in the past decade and it has reaped huge rewards for Loughmore-Castleiney.

Frankie McGrath is the man currently leading them with training sessions often beginning in one code and finishing with the other as they bid to repeat the memorable double which they last secured seven years ago.

While McGrath, uncle to Tipp stars Noel, John and Brian McGrath, admits that hurling is his first love, he's happy to steer both ships and try to prosper with largely the same personnel.

Job

"That's what we do, it's what we signed up to," McGrath said. "We knew when we took on the job exactly what we were heading into, it's a double job.

"It's pretty much the same squad, we've a different goalkeeper but that's about it. The lads love the football as well and that's just the way we do it. Upperchurch, Killenaule and JK Brackens are in the same boat too."

The evergreen Evan Sweeney (36) has been in flying form in both codes and the former Tipp panellist acknowledges the benefits of the having the same manager as it "prevents any in-house trouble".

McGrath's job description requires a balancing act and with the senior footballers already in the last four, the hurlers will try to do likewise when they face Clonoulty-Rossmore on Sunday in Thurles as McGrath keeps two teams on track during a hectic period.

"We're thrilled that we have two top-class teams and it's a pleasure to be involved with them. We're tippy-toeing our way through this, it's six weeks on the trot and we're still standing," McGrath added.

Irish Independent