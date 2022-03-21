McEntee in Mali, Sigerson All Stars, Jacob calls time and look at the Irish in the AFL

McEntee tunes in from Mali

Meath might have lost their captain just as they faced into a fight to retain their Division Two status but that didn’t stop skipper Shane McEntee following his team’s fortunes.

McEntee, a Lieutenant in the army, is in Mali in West Africa where the Irish defence forces are conducting a training mission. But as LMFM’s David Sheehan pointed out, McEntee was following his team’s fortunes closely via a stream of the station's match day commentary. Meath made it back to back wins to secure their Division Two status thanks to a late point from James Conlon.

Great to see @MeathGAA star @ShaneMcEntee1 tuning in to @LMFMRADIO from Mali yesterday - and the flag up and all! Best of luck Shane. 🇲🇱🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/CoJN3bcMd3 — David Sheehan (@DavidSSport) March 21, 2022

A look at the Irish (in the AFL)

Another AFL season got underway and there’s plenty of Irish interest in the competition as 11 players from here are signed with seven different clubs.

Zach Tuohy played at half back and chipped in with a goal as Geelong made a strong start to the season, seeing off Essendon by 66 points. Kerry’s Mark O’Connor missed out for the Cats with what has been described as a minor knee issue. Meath's Cian McBride, who is on the books with the Dons, awaits his AFL debut.

Another Meath player, Conor Nash, had ten disposals for Hawthorn as they beat North Melbourne on the opening weekend. Mullingar’s Fionn O’Hara, the 65th former GAA player to take a punt on a career in the AFL, has just started his Australian adventure with the same club.

Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce enjoyed his best season to date in 2021 but the key defender didn’t feature for St Kilda over the weekend. Colin O’Riordan was named as a Sydney Swans sub but didn’t see action as the exacted some measure of revenge for last year’s finals defeat to GWS Sydney. Wexford’s Barry O’Connor didn’t feature for the Swans while Callum Brown, who made his debut last season, wasn’t part of the Giants squad.

James Madden signed a new deal that will keep him with the Brisbane Lions until the end of 2023 but didn’t feature as they beat Port Adelaide. Another Irish Lion, Dingle’s Deividas Uosis, is waiting for his chance with the first team.

The Irish in the AFL: Darragh Joyce (St Kilda), Zach Tuohy, Mark O’Connor (both Geelong), Conor Nash, Fionn O’Hara (both Hawthorn), Cian McBride (Essendon), Colin O’Riordan, Barry O’Connor (both Sydney Swans), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), James Madden, Deividas Uosis (both Brisbane Lions).

Clifford, McLaughlin and Brosnan among those honoured on the Sigerson team of the year

Sigerson champions NUI Galway lead the way on the Electric Ireland Rising Stars football Team of the Year with seven players after they secured their first title since 2003. Beaten finalists UL have four, including Kerry star David Clifford. Beaten semi-finalists DCU DÉ and MTU Kerry each have two players represented.

Conor Carroll - NUIG, Oranmore-Maree, Roscommon

Eoghan McLaughlin - UL, Westport, Mayo

Shea Ryan - DCU, Newbridge Sarsfields, Kildare

Fionán Mackessy - MTUK, Ardfert, Kerry

Sean Powter - UL, Douglas, Cork

Eoin Kelly - NUIG, Moycullen, Galway

Sean Kelly - NUIG, Moycullen, Galway

Red Óg Murphy - DCU, Curry, Sligo

Matthew Tierney - NUIG, Oughterard, Galway

Fionn McDonagh - NUIG, Westport, Mayo

Emmet McMahon - UL, Kildysart, Clare

Gavin Burke - NUIG, Corofin, Galway

Cathal Heneghan - NUIG, Glaveys, Roscommon

David Clifford - UL, Fossa, Kerry

Tony Brosnan - MTUK, Dr. Crokes, Kerry

Tweet of the week

Oulart-The-Ballagh and Wexford camogie legend Ursula Jacob has called time on her glittering career.

With her family steeped in hurling history, perhaps a successful career always beckoned but in a tweet her husband Brendan Cruise laid out her incredible list of achievements.

4 All-Stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

4 All-Ireland 🏆🏆🏆🏆

3 Club All-Ireland 🏆🏆🏆

8 Leinster Club 🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅🏅

14 Wexford Senior County🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

& pretty much everything else

1 Legend of Camogie 🐐

Unbelievably proud of this wonderful lady @ursulajacob #EndOfAnEra pic.twitter.com/pbFepPgIk5 — Brendan Cruise (@brendancruise) March 20, 2022

Number of the week

40 – Former Waterford and Westmeath hurling boss Michael Ryan has stepped down as Ballymacarbry manager after guiding the club to a remarkable 40th consecutive Waterford ladies senior football title last November. However, he will continue to manage the Fourmilewater hurlers and The Nire footballers this year as well as serving as a Waterford U20 hurling selector.