McCarthy open to review of ‘Towards 2034’

A document that has gathered dust for over three years, containing some radical discussion points about the GAA's future, may be about to be cleaned off and taken down off the shelf .

New GAA president Larry McCarthy was one of the contributors to the 'Towards 2034 - the 150th anniversary of the GAA', a report commissioned by former GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghail which has remained unpublished since January 2018 when it was delivered.

The committee, under the chairmanship of former INTO general secretary John Carr, took a forensic look at the potential challenges facing the GAA as it edged towards its next landmark anniversary and came to the conclusion that significant reform would be required.

One of its main discussion points centred around the payment of an allowance to inter-county GAA players, suggesting that "by 2034 the GAA will have developed a model to recognise the time and effort contributed by senior inter-county players and their respective managers.

Read More

"This will facilitate effective budgeting where senior inter-county players and managers will retain their existing amateur status but have their value to the Association, and their enormous commitment to their sport, recognised by a defined and agreed allowance.”

It also proposed a break up of "unfair" provincial championships and a change in management structures at the top of the GAA.

Some of its other proposals have since taken root, such as the split season and the potential hosting of soccer and rugby at other GAA grounds outside of Croke Park.

McCarthy said he was open to revisiting the document, aimed at stimulating a debate as much as signposting the future.

"Logically I will," he said, when asked about a potential review at his first press briefing, post Congress.

"I haven't looked at it since it was created but I'll dust it off and see what is in it. I won't comment on the content of it because I haven't read it in a while."

McCarthy's inauguration address had exhorted a "bold" approach towards competition reform, in line with ‘Towards 2034,’ now that the split season was a reality and appeared to lean towards the proposal to flip the league into summer, suggesting it would "appear to have the potential to make the championship competition more competitive, at least in the early rounds (and) alleviate the issue of non-competitive games which exist in some of our football competitions".

But at the subsequent briefing he said those remarks shouldn’t qualify as support.

"At this stage it would be wrong to make my preferences known," he said, while advocating some change.

Any move towards payment of an allowance, as per 'Towards 2034' appeared at odds with his remarks reserved for players whose commitment, through the Gaelic Players Association, to the amateur ethos of the Association was appreciated and "important because it defines who we are as an organisation."

In his briefing McCarthy added his remarks were a "philosophical statement."

"I think we’re the last great amateur sport organisation standing in the world. There’s not too many more and certainly not too many who’ve managed to run top-class sport and grassroots sport at the same time."

In his address, McCarthy signalled that there would be female representation on every central committee, a positive development, while his call on the Government to allow underage training to return once schools have begun to open safely will also be welcomed by vast swatches of the membership.

Earlier, Offaly chairman Michael Duignan renewed his call for more balanced funding of units, initially citing figures – which he subsequently corrected – published erroneously in the Congress booklet before being corrected 24 hours later that implied Dublin got much more than they did under certain headings.

But the point remained as under metric Dublin continue to get disproportionate levels, especially in coaching and games development.

“I think our ability to survive, never mind to compete again at the highest level, is based on an urgent equalisation of funding," said Duignan.

"I just think that this whole discussion has been, I won’t say swept under the carpet, but I think times have changed. Dublin received support when they needed it. Other counties need it now,” Duignan added.

"In the current circumstances where finances are dire, there will obviously have to be a review of financing," said McCarthy afterwards. “So I'll just leave it at that, rather than delving into the nuances of equalisation."

Asked about the biggest challenge he faced, the first international GAA president responded tersely: "Getting us back on the field."

And a commitment to infrastructure projects, including Casement Park, was compromised by the current financial peril.

McCarthy's predecessor John Horan signed off on a term that was productive right up to its last few minutes with the passing of a number of key motions but some of his biggest decisions were Covid-related none more so that pulling competitive club activity again in early October.

"GAA critics will point to the late autumn and the handful of club championship celebrations that did not adhere to the restrictions as an opportunity for whataboutery. They are right," said Horan in his parting address.

"Those occasions where club finals led to problems were deeply regrettable and potentially very damaging.

"We couldn’t be responsible for the bad behaviour which took place around celebrating club finals far away from the GAA pitch.

"But where it was clear that our games were a trigger for this behaviour we had to take swift action – and we did."