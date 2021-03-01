| -1.2°C Dublin

McCarthy open to review of ‘Towards 2034’

New president was member of group that devised radical document

New GAA president Larry McCarthy. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile Expand

New GAA president Larry McCarthy. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

A document that has gathered dust for over three years, containing some radical discussion points about the GAA's future, may be about to be cleaned off and taken down off the shelf .

New GAA president Larry McCarthy was one of the contributors to the 'Towards 2034 - the 150th anniversary of the GAA', a report commissioned by former GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghail which has remained unpublished since January 2018 when it was delivered.

The committee, under the chairmanship of former INTO general secretary John Carr, took a forensic look at the potential challenges facing the GAA as it edged towards its next landmark anniversary and came to the conclusion that significant reform would be required.

