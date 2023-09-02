Mayo’s Niamh Kelly plays starring role for Adelaide Crows in AFLW

FORMER Mayo captain Niamh Kelly was awarded the Player of the Match after starring for Adelaide Crows in their derby encounter against Port Adelaide on the opening weekend of the 2023 AFLW season.

Kelly, together with Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner, played key roles as the Crows demolished their opponents 58-28 – helped by six goals on the spin just after half time.

Apart from scoring one of their eight goals Kelly, who began her AFLW career with West Coast Eagles before moving to Adelaide last season, had 28 disposals and six clearances.

Bonner, who was the final pick on this season’s draft night, hit two goals for her new club. She previously played in 2019 with GWS Giants before injury and then the Covid pandemic resulted in her career stalling in Australia.

Meanwhile, Laois’ Erone Fitzpatrick contributed one point on her AFLW debut for Carlton who survived a late comeback from Gold Coast Sun to win 34-32. Down’s Clara Fitzpatrick and Donegal’s Niamh McLoughlin had eight and seven possessions respectively – or disposals as they are known as in footy – for the Gold Coast Sun.

Tipperary’s Aishling Moloney scored 1-1 (which is worth seven points) in Geelong’s 65-17 rout of Western Bulldogs. Though both Aileen Gilroy (Mayo) and Áine McDonagh (Galway) scored six pointers for Hawthorns, they were beaten 49-30 by Essendon.

On Sunday the Perth derby between Freemantle and West Coast Eagles will feature five Irish players

Meath All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally, Áine Tighe (Leitrim), Amy Mulholland (Armagh) and Joanne Cregg (Roscommon) will all line out with Freemantle while Aishling McCarthy will be in the Eagles’ team. The Tipperary native is one of the most experienced Irish players in the AFLW with 33 games under her belt.

Cork’s Erika O’Shea will feature for North Melbourne in their clash against St Kilda’s, who have Grace Kelly lining out in defence. Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer is included in the Brisbane side for their clash against Richmond.

Tanya Kennedy (Donegal) and Julie O’Sullivan from Tuosist in Kerry will make AFLW debuts for the Sydney Swans in her derby encounter against Great Western Australia.