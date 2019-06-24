Kildare vs Tyrone and Mayo vs Armagh are to be shown on Sky Sports as part of a Saturday night double bill in round three of the football qualifiers.

Mayo vs Armagh and Kildare vs Tyrone: TV double bill as times and venues confirmed for the qualifier clashes

The GAA has revealed the venues and timetable for this weekend's round three All-Ireland SFC qualifier clashes as all teams drawn first get home advantage.

Kildare and Tyrone will get the qualifier action under way at 5pm in St Conleth's Park as the opening clash of the qualifier ties.

At 6pm, Westmeath get a second consecutive home tie in Cusack Park Mullingar, as they host Clare.

The final two matches both throw-in at 7pm, with Laois hosting Offaly in O'Moore Park following their wins against Derry and Sligo respectively.

Mayo and Armagh will do battle in Castlebar at 7pm in the pick of the qualifier action to date, as Mayo look to improve their MacHale Park record with a win against Kieran McGeeney's men.

Venues and throw-in times:

Kildare v Tyrone, St Conleth's Park, 5pm

Westmeath v Clare, Cusack Park, 6pm

Laois v Offaly, O'Moore Park, 7pm

Mayo v Armagh, MacHale Park, 7pm

