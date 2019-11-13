Mayo treasurer: 'I'd give back money' to millionaire supporter

The minutes of last Thursday's county board meeting, which have been seen by the Irish Independent, recorded that treasurer Kevin O'Toole said "if it was up to him he would give the money back to O'Leary."

O'Toole's view is at odds with that of another senior figure, county chairman Mike Connelly, who at a previous board meeting said he did not think this was how the board should do business.

His response came after one delegate wondered if the "way out of this" would be to tell O'Leary 'keep your €250,000'."

The Mayo International Supporters' Foundation, which is headed by O'Leary, are withholding the money raised at an event in New York earlier this year in a long-running row over governance. O'Leary, a London-born, US-based trader whose mother hails from Mayo, has been a significant backer of the county.

However in recent months he - and the foundation - have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with how the board conducts its affairs.

Last Thursday's emergency gathering - the third county board meeting in just nine days - also heard an email from Eugene Rooney, the US based businessman who claimed he is owed almost €18,000 from visits by the Mayo team and officials to the Oldcastle Pub and Restaurant in Manhattan in 2013 and 2014.

The minutes of the meeting record the email as stating: "Laural (sic) & Hardy show. I'm going to the meeting on Thursday night. Fool , can you tell me are tape recorders allowed. Started a new comedy group , Dermo , Pauli , Kevi. Micko You clowns. Paddo the Mgr. RESIGN YOU FOOLS . ITS a shambles. Regards, Eugene Rooney."

Also at Thursday's meeting, chairman Connelly described the secret taping of the previous Monday's board gathering, which was in circulattion, as "the lowest of the low".

He also called for the "individual to identify himself and to leave".

The meeting also heard submissions from the likes of the Crossmolina, Ballaghaderreen, Louisburgh and Charlestown clubs who hit out at the decision to bar the media from county board meetings.

It was decided a proposal to lift the ban from board meetings should be brought back to clubs and discussed.

The letter from Ballaghadeereen stated a belief that the current crisis could have been averted.

"We agree the officers of Mayo County Board are working in a voluntary capacity, as we all are in the county, however responsibility must be borne for actions and decisions taken on behalf of Mayo GAA.

"If the letter from Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation was dealt with in a timely and sensitive manner there is a strong possibility Mayo GAA would not be in the situation it now finds itself."

Separately, the Tourmakeady club stated "we have nothing to say on the matters that have been at the centre of recent media attention. We fully entrust all confidential dealings with such matters to the County Board Executive."

News of a relationship breakdown first emerged earlier this year causing the foundation to withhold the money they raised at an event on Broadway. The Mayo county board have since insisted that any money raised falls under their control.

"Ultimate control of monies raised remains with Mayo GAA county board. The letter under response refers to the Academy, Centre of Excellence and general player welfare and development, and these align seamlessly with the aims of Mayo GAA.

"It is worth repeating, however, that any monies raised in the name of Mayo GAA must remain under the control of Mayo GAA county board," replied the board.

It was confirmed that Mayo GAA have been summoned to talks by the Connacht Council, expected to take place in the coming week.

