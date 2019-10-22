Mayo refute All-Ireland final ticket claim as sponsorship row rumbles on

Mayo GAA has refuted a claim that their flagship sponsors are in receipt of 100 All-Ireland final tickets at a potential cost to the board if the county reaches the seasonal showpiece, as part of their commercial agreement with Elverys.

Mayo GAA has refuted a claim that their flagship sponsors are in receipt of 100 All-Ireland final tickets at a potential cost to the board if the county reaches the seasonal showpiece, as part of their commercial agreement with Elverys.

The claim has been made by millionaire Mayo backer Tim O'Leary, who has stepped up his challenge to the county board over financial governance with questions raised about the existing sponsorship.

Last week O'Leary revealed his Mayo GAA International Supporters' Foundation had expressed interest in taking over the naming rights of the MacHale Park and team sponsorship which Elverys have until the end of next year.

In the latest letter to Mayo clubs, the foundation's chairman O'Leary claims that the current sponsors pay a €10,000 bonus if Mayo reach an All-Ireland final but with the ticket stipulation, he alleges, the nett return to Mayo could be just €1,000 after €9,000 for the tickets (100 x €90, the current ticket price) is taken out. Mayo GAA have rebuffed O'Leary's suggestion, confirming in a statement to the Irish Independent that "all sponsors tickets are invoiced and paid for in full".

In the latest foundation letter, an alleged payment and bonus structure is laid out by O'Leary, detailing what Mayo GAA get from Elverys for making each stage of the season, which he says is "of particular concern".

Read more here:

Mayo GAA have, however, said that "as a matter of urgency that all commercial and sponsorship deals are confidential between the parties. What we can confirm is that the current main sponsorship represents a significant investment annually for Elverys when the baseline figure and performance bonuses are included. It is one of the largest sponsorships in the GAA."

O'Leary pointed out in the letter to clubs that the foundation is currently carrying out a review of Mayo's accounts over the last seven years which, among other things "indicate significant movement in the catering costs," up from €172,369 in 2015 to €423,056 in 2017 when their season extended by just three weeks longer. He says the board's views on that "would be greatly appreciated".

GAA Newsletter

Mayo GAA has reiterated their intention to deliver a "full response" at their next meeting tomorrow week.

Indo Sport