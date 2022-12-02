Mayo GAA make €1.1m profit for 2022 but county secretary cites ‘missed opportunity’ over Rainbow jersey numbers

Mayo GAA retained a surplus of €1.1m with strong gate receipts and commercial revenue again driving the latest healthy return for a county.

When expenditure of €2,852,211 was stripped out of income of €3,953,560, there was €1,102,349, left over, illustrating once again that county boards have been well insulated from impact of Covid, despite the fears around it at the outset.

Commercial revenue was significantly up, from €886,875 in 2021 to €1,388,312 in the latest financial year which ran for 12 months to September 30.

From that, €832,108 was from sponsorship while fundraising, another headline, took in €528,347.

Mayo didn't have an All-Ireland senior football final to deal with in 2022 but some €1,083,506 was spent on teams in 2022 nonetheless, €644,078 on the senior football team.

Meanwhile, in his address to next week's convention Mayo secretary Dermot Butler, who is bringing his five-year term to an end, has said the refusal by Croke Park to allow the Mayo senior football jersey to have the rainbow colours, in support of LGBTQ+, integrated into their numbers as part of an initiative with MindSpace was "an opportunity missed."

"I found the response from Croke Park to be very disappointing to say the least. The “rainbow" coloured numbering on the jersey was to be a one off venture and would have shown Mayo GAA’s clear support for our LGBTI+ Community."

Butler once again touched on the issue of social media abuse of inter-county players, just as he had done in last year's report, suggesting it was also prevalent in 2022.

He also suggested Mayo inter-county players were 'targeted' in club matches.

"It is a physical game but some of the tackling and off the ball incidents were scandalous to say the least," he wrote.

Butler paid tribute to James Horan who departed after the defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-final, having served for another four years.

The secretary was adamant that Horan had never "resigned" nor was his 'contract' ever discussed during the year.

"He didn’t resign as some social media pundits would like you to believe, he simply stepped away. James was not offered an extension to his contract at any time during the year as was stated on social media in fact his contract was never discussed," he writes.

Butler also made a number of suggestions with regard to rules and protocols which he feels would benefit the games, advocating that time delays during the 10-minute 'sin bin' period should be factored in while also suggesting that the GAA follows soccer's lead in providing a definitive marker from where frees are taken to avoid ground being gained.

"We have all seen players at both Club and County level gain significant yardage before they kick the ball," he points out.

Butler wants to see a significant change made in the appointment of inter-county referees too.

"When inter-county games in the championship move outside of the provincial championships then the match officials appointed should not be from a province involving any of the competing teams."