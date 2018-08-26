The woman who managed to get Pope Francis to sign a Mayo GAA jersey during his visit to Knock today is confident it will have broken the curse and could see the team to victory next year.

Mayo for Psalm: 'I'm fed up listening to them going on about Mayo not winning' - Pope signs jersey in bid to end curse

Audrey Elliott, who is originally from Sligo but works in Marketing for the West Ireland Airport in Mayo, said she only told one other person of her plan to get a blessing from the Pope.

Despite a hectic week of preparations for the event she said her plan remained at the back of her mind to get the jersey into the Pontiff's hand.

"I’m a Sligo woman but I'm fed up listening to all the women sitting at the table going on about Mayo not winning every year. So I said if the opportunity arose I would go for it," she told Independent.ie.

Audrey Elliott with the signed Co Mayo jersey by Pope Francis

The Mayo GAA team hasn't lifted the Sam Maguire Cup since 1951 despite reaching the All-Ireland final eight times since 1989.

Pope Francis signs a Mayo football jersey at the airport in Knock. Will that end the curse? #popeinireland pic.twitter.com/Zexo18JZXv — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 26, 2018

Many believe it stems from the 1951 win when the team, while doing a victory lap of the town following their victory, failed to stop and pay their respects to a passing funeral.

Legend has it a local woman put a curse on the team which has stopped them from winning ever since.

All eyes will be on the All-Ireland final next year now if the Mayo team can fight their way into the final once again.

The atmosphere in Knock as crowds lined the streets gave Audrey confidence that she would get the opportunity to meet the Pontiff, especially after he took a selfie with a guest at the World Meeting of Families in Croke Park last night.

Mayo fan Audrey Elliott with the jersey signed by Pope Francis as he boarded a flight back to Dublin. She hopes the Mayo ‘curse’ has been lifted! #popeinireland pic.twitter.com/404bebZBsn — Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) August 26, 2018

Pope signed a mayo jersey you know what that means... Mayo for psalm 💚❤️ — Laura (@Laura_Joyce1) August 26, 2018

Here’s the thing if Mayo win the All Ireland next year the Pope will get all the thanks now for lifting the curse — Tommy (@__tommyb_) August 26, 2018

Mayo for Sam. Curse has been lifted😄 https://t.co/DeEh0OuM2F — Ronan Mc Elwaine (@elwaine_ronan) August 26, 2018

If Pope Francis signing a Mayo jersey doesn’t break “the curse” nothing ever will 😂 #popeinireland — Edel Browne (@edelbrowne_) August 26, 2018

"This morning when he was shaking the hands of all the kids and stuff I knew that I would get the opportunity," she said.

"I didn't want to be acknowledged for it but we have three charities here in the airport so it could go to them or we could put it on display. It is great for the airport."

With a little help from the Pope's 'psalm' today victory might once again go west for the boys in red and green next year.

