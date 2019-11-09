Mayo county board summoned to meeting with senior GAA officials amid row with supporters group

The move follows discussions today between the Connacht Council and GAA director general Tom Ryan.

Senior GAA figures are understood to have grown impatient that the row, which has been rumbling for months, has not been resolved and is continued to attract publicity.

The Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation has been withholding €250,000 raised at a gala dinner in New York earlier this year "until appropriate governance structures are put in place".

The cash was earmarked for an academy and a centre of excellence, but the foundation says it will not release the funds until business plans for both projects have been produced and reviewed.

It chairman, English-born interest rate derivatives trader Tim O’Leary, has also raised concerned over how €150,000 he donated towards the preparation of the Mayo senior footballers in 2018 was used. He claims receipts supplied to him did not reflect the terms attached to the donation.

A letter from Connacht Council secretary John Prenty was circulated by the Mayo county board to clubs in the county on this afternoon.

It stated that “in light of the situation pertaining to the difficulties currently being experienced by Mayo county committee” and following discussions with Ryan, the Connacht Council was exercising its powers to instruct county board officers to attend a meeting with Central Council and Connacht Council officers in the coming weeks.

A date for the meeting will be set in the coming days.

"The purpose of the meeting is to scope the full extent of the problem and to help the county committee to reach a solution that will be sustainable into the future," the letter said.

Under rule 3.30 of the GAA’s constitution, a provincial council can, subject to overall jurisdiction of Central Council, monitor, supervise and advise a county committee on a range of areas, including games development, financial performance and physical facilities.

Mayo county board chairman Mike Connolly has insisted there are no governance issues in the county and previously rejected the suggestion Croke Park may be required to intervene.

The row has proved hugely divisive in the county. Some county board delegates believe O’Leary has raised valid concerns which should be addressed.

But others have expressed disquiet at the negative publicity the controversy has attracted, particularly since a highly critical September 26 letter sent by the foundation to the county board came into the public domain.

Delegates voted to exclude media from future meetings, other than the county convention, at a behind closed doors meeting earlier this week.

The foundation had suggested delegates ask the county board to seek Croke Park’s support to find a mediated solution to the row.

While the prospect of mediation was discussed at the meeting, there was no resolution put forward on the issue.

Connolly told delegates the board had turned the matter over to its solicitors after receiving legal correspondence from O’Leary and former Mayo player Eugene Rooney.

O’Leary’s lawyers warned of potential proceedings if their client was defamed at the meeting.

Rooney, who owns bars and restaurants in New York, claims he is owed almost €18,000 for providing meals to the Mayo team in 2013 and 2014. The board maintains bills were paid and disputes that anything is owed.

When the subject of mediation was raise by a delegate, Connolly said: "If there is a recommendation of mediation from our solicitor we will be guided by him."

O’Leary, whose mother is from Newport, said he set up the foundation as a charitable organisation in partnership with the Ireland Funds to provide a tax efficient method for wealthy people with Mayo connections to donate money to the county cause.

The meeting earlier this week heard that despite having an income of €3.1m the county had substantially eaten into its reserves this year. Treasurer Kevin O’Toole described the county’s expenditure in 2019 as "quite phenomenal".

