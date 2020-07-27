Mayo club prepare for return to action after negative Covid-19 test

The Mayo club that withdrew from a league match after one of their players reported feeling unwell have confirmed that the member concerned returned a negative result after a Covid-19 test.

Bohola-Moy Davitts were due to play Garrymore in a senior league game yesterday when one of their players displayed one of the symptoms associated with coronavirus, forcing the game to be called off.

And in a statement, the club confirmed that the test returned negative and that they were now preparing to return to action.

“The Moy Davitts senior game against Garrymore was cancelled today due to information that a member of the club did not feel well,” read a club statement.

“The player in question has already been tested and reported a negative result.

“The club acted in best interests of all and followed guidelines to ensure the safety of others. We would like to thank Garrymore GAA club for their understanding on the matter and the way their covid supervisors dealt with the situation this afternoon. It is very much appreciated.

“We apologise for any distress caused as a result of the situation today and look forward to resuming activities.”

Meanwhile, the Armagh based Killeavy club reported 125 negative tests after five members had tested positive for coronavirus.

“As of this moment, we have received news of 125 negative tests and no further positive results,” chairman Michael O’Neill said.

“These results give us tremendous confidence that we will be able to make a speedy return to training and matches.

“The Executive Committee will now be in discussions with medical personnel and the Armagh County Board and will issue further updates when available.”

