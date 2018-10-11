Mayo avoid Galway as 2019 football Championship draws are revealed

The draw for the GAA provincial football Championships has taken place this evening.

In Connacht, James Horan and Mayo will face a semi final clash against Leitrim or Roscommon while Sligo - who received a bye into the semis - play the winners of London v Galway.

All Ireland champions Dublin will face the winners of Louth and Wexford in the quarter final of the Leinster Championship while, in Munster, Peter Keane's first match for Kerry will be a Munster semi final against Clare or Waterford.

All Ireland finalists Tyrone have been drawn in the preliminary round where they will face Derry, with Antrim awaiting the winners in the quarter finals.

Leinster Senior Football Championship

First Round

Louth v Wexford

Wicklow v Kildare

Meath v Offaly

Quarter finals

Louth/Wexford v Dublin

Wicklow/Kildare v Longford

Meath/Offaly v Carlow

Westmeath v Laois

Semi finals

Louth/Wexford/Dublin v Wicklow/Kildare/Longford

Meath/Offaly/Carlow v Westmeath/Laois

Connacht Senior Football Championship

Quarter-finals

New York v Mayo

London v Galway

Leitrim v Roscommon

BYE: Sligo

Semi-finals

New York/Mayo v Leitrim/Roscommon

London/Galway v Sligo

Munster Senior Football Championship

Quarter finals

Tipperary v Limerick

Clare v Waterford

Semi finals

Kerry v Clare or Waterford

Tipperary or Limerick v Cork

Ulster Senior Football Championship

Preliminary round

Tyrone v Derry

Quarter finals

Antrim v Tyrone or Derry

Cavan v Monaghan

Down v Armagh

Fermanagh v Donegal

Semi finals

Cavan or Monaghan v Down or Armagh

Fermanagh v Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry

Online Editors