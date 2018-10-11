Mayo avoid Galway as 2019 football Championship draws are revealed
The draw for the GAA provincial football Championships has taken place this evening.
In Connacht, James Horan and Mayo will face a semi final clash against Leitrim or Roscommon while Sligo - who received a bye into the semis - play the winners of London v Galway.
All Ireland champions Dublin will face the winners of Louth and Wexford in the quarter final of the Leinster Championship while, in Munster, Peter Keane's first match for Kerry will be a Munster semi final against Clare or Waterford.
All Ireland finalists Tyrone have been drawn in the preliminary round where they will face Derry, with Antrim awaiting the winners in the quarter finals.
Leinster Senior Football Championship
First Round
Louth v Wexford
Wicklow v Kildare
Meath v Offaly
Quarter finals
Louth/Wexford v Dublin
Wicklow/Kildare v Longford
Meath/Offaly v Carlow
Westmeath v Laois
Semi finals
Louth/Wexford/Dublin v Wicklow/Kildare/Longford
Meath/Offaly/Carlow v Westmeath/Laois
Connacht Senior Football Championship
Quarter-finals
New York v Mayo
London v Galway
Leitrim v Roscommon
BYE: Sligo
Semi-finals
New York/Mayo v Leitrim/Roscommon
London/Galway v Sligo
Munster Senior Football Championship
Quarter finals
Tipperary v Limerick
Clare v Waterford
Semi finals
Kerry v Clare or Waterford
Tipperary or Limerick v Cork
Ulster Senior Football Championship
Preliminary round
Tyrone v Derry
Quarter finals
Antrim v Tyrone or Derry
Cavan v Monaghan
Down v Armagh
Fermanagh v Donegal
Semi finals
Cavan or Monaghan v Down or Armagh
Fermanagh v Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry
