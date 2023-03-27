Mayo and Galway’s Division 1 decider set for Sunday as GAA confirm league finals

Mayo's James Carr scores a goal under pressure from Galway's Eoghan Kelly and Neil Mulcahy earlier during the NFL. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Colm Keys

The Allianz Division 1 league final between Mayo and Galway has been fixed for Sunday afternoon at 4.0.