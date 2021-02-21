Maybe new technology could change the face of Dublin’s football dominance

This week, like RTÉ Sport, we start with a competition, only this one is difficult, doesn’t cost €4 per text and is available to entrants in the North.

Pictured is the inaugural Ladies Hall of Fame All Stars XV (as circulated last week on social media). Can you identify them all? Sent in by A N Onymous, we have had great fun trying to work them out, particularly bottom left, middle right, and hardest of all, bottom right.

Having seen the selection, Kieran Donaghy opined that “I’m the best looking one in there” and that “Gooch looks better as a woman.” I will leave it to the reader to locate the other Kerry players. Mind you there is not much that can be done with Spillane either way. It is only a blessing he was so gifted on the field.

My favourite comment came from one Twitter user who said, “You’d do rightly after ten pints Brolly.” As for Bernadean Rock, as one of the boys in the sports section pointed out, she looks as though she is about to eat the arse off her boyfriend for arriving home full drunk and the dinner ruined. Answers in next week’s paper. The prize for the winning entrant — which will be presented by (a strangely disappointed) Colm O’Rourke — is a framed and signed photograph of Bernie Flynn.

One obvious thought from that team is how lopsided the game has now become. This problem is summed up by this year’s All Star selection. Realistically, not a single one of the non-Dublin picks would get on the Dublin team, except for Oisín Mullin who would still be in the ‘blooding’ phase of his Dublin career. With Dublin so overwhelmingly dominant in the game, the once venerated awards night has become an evening of consolation prizes for a handful of plucky underdogs. As Joe Biden might say, and David Hickey recently did, “God love them.”

Read More

The six in a row was achieved so easily that a magnificent seven is a formality. Their humility and fanaticism underpins this. The fanaticism is seen in their relentless improvement. Kilkenny had his best year and is steadily transforming himself from a playmaker who could once be put off his game (think Lee Keegan) into a bring-it-on-baby, match-winning full-forward. Fenton is still improving his kicking on both sides and working on his goal scoring. He struggled for 45 minutes of the final but like all truly great players pulled himself together and was awesome coming down the stretch. There are many excellent first-half footballers. Dublin are not interested in those.

Con O’Callaghan is, for me, the wonder of Irish sport. His balance, confidence, sense of adventure, decision making and love of hard competition mark him out at this point as Ireland’s leading sportsperson.

The Dubs are the best organised, most tactically astute team the sport has ever seen. Once this happens in an amateur game it is very difficult to counter. On top of that, repetitive success in the biggest games has given them experience in the instinct of winning that no one can get near. Jimmy McGuinness innovated in Donegal to win an All-Ireland, but this was soon nullified because Donegal have limited resources and the game plan was not multi-purpose. At professional level, Dublin’s system could be countered and their dominance challenged, because systems can be decoded and similarly talented players bought by opposing teams. We see this with Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. He innovated a revolutionary game plan that others simply could not cope with. But the others have now caught up. Jurgen will either innovate again (quickly) or continue to flounder and be sacked. As for Dublin, we will simply have to wait until this great group gets bored (Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion) or past it.

Unless . . .

This week 25 years ago, Garry Kasparov, the world’s greatest ever chess grand master, who had beaten every opponent and was dominant in a way unlike anything that had gone before, sat down to play against Deep Blue in a defining six-game series to decide who was the world’s greatest player. But Deep Blue was not the nickname of a Democrat leaning New Yorker or a Fine Gael chess prodigy from Blackrock College. Rather, it was an IBM super computer 11 years in the making, capable of evaluating 200 million positions per second. Game 1, which was headline news and which I vividly recall as a world event of huge interest, took place on February 12, 1996. Mark Tran in The Guardian from that date described what happened as follows: “Machine triumphed over man today as Deep Blue, an IBM computer which has no fear, shredded Garry Kasparov, the world chess champion . . . Deep Blue’s historic upset came in 37 moves after Mr Kasparov’s counter-attack was easily parried.”

Kasparov, who had destroyed an earlier version of IBM’s chess machine in 1989 and remarked afterwards that its programmers should “teach it to resign earlier”, stormed out of the venue without a word to anyone, reminiscent of the eccentric American world champion Bobby Fischer who used to burst into tears and flee on the rare occasions he was defeated. But Kasparov, being Kasparov, steadied himself and went on to win the series in style, forcing the bewildered computer to quit in game six for a masterly 4-2 victory. The IBM bods went back to the lab and spent the next 12 months creating a multi-million dollar upgrade. In 1997, Deeper Blue was back at the table facing his nemesis. Only this time, he was too much for the Russian, beating him 3.5 to 2.5.

There is only one solution to the Dublin problem. An IBM super team.