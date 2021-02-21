| 8°C Dublin

Maybe new technology could change the face of Dublin’s football dominance

Joe Brolly

This week, like RTÉ Sport, we start with a competition, only this one is difficult, doesn’t cost €4 per text and is available to entrants in the North.

Pictured is the inaugural Ladies Hall of Fame All Stars XV (as circulated last week on social media). Can you identify them all? Sent in by A N Onymous, we have had great fun trying to work them out, particularly bottom left, middle right, and hardest of all, bottom right.

Having seen the selection, Kieran Donaghy opined that “I’m the best looking one in there” and that “Gooch looks better as a woman.” I will leave it to the reader to locate the other Kerry players. Mind you there is not much that can be done with Spillane either way. It is only a blessing he was so gifted on the field.

