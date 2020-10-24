'Maybe if we put more resources into it, one follows the other' - Sineád Aherne on taking a different approach to women's sport

THERE’S no contradiction in welcoming the recent improvement in the treatment of women’s sport in Ireland whilst also bemoaning the rate of change.

“Maybe,” Sineád Aherne notes, “let’s come at this at a different angle in terms of women’s sport and not just say ‘you don’t have the revenue, you don’t have the crowd.’

“Maybe say if we put more resources into it, one follows the other.”

Take the issue of grants to ladies footballers and camogie players.

Last year, the WGPA, through Sport Ireland, gave out €495,ooo in grants to 55 county setups in ladies football and camogie.

Unlike the GPA grants, that funding is ring-fenced for player welfare and facilities and is not handed out on a player-by-player basis.

That amounted to €9,00 per squad, with a further €1,500 awarded to teams that progressed to the finals of the Championships.

Mostly, it was spent on injury prevention and medical cover, enhancing player performance and access to training facilities.

All worthy investments, no question. But still well shy of parity.

And still, there is no travel allowance for inter-county ladies footballers or camogie players.

“Obviously we’re being asked to travel to training in a solo capacity now, which is difficult I suppose,” says Aherne of the new restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

“We have girls travelling over the toll bridge twice a day to training. That adds up fairly quickly.

“While you can look at it in one way and say we’re still not at the level the men are in terms of being able to bring in gate revenue, it is time to try and take a step forward, to see if we can get additional government support.

“Even with the likes of gear, it can be expensive as well as travel. The costs add up for players."

Aherne, the Dublin captain, acknowledges, “we are fortunate to still be playing.

“But,” she adds, “I think we should still put our hands up and see if there’s more that can be done.”

Equality is one thing. Fairness is quite another.

The government grant to the GPA for 2019 was €3m, more than six times what was paid to women’s squads through the WGPA.

Earlier this month, the GPA agreed a squad charter with Croke Park for 2020 that sets out a new 50 cent mileage allowance for the current inter-county season.

A nutrition allowance of €20 per week, processed and paid from central funds, is also paid out.

That’s in addition to the grant money, which tops out at over €2,000 per player.

“There’s a recognition that it’s probably not feasible to give an across the board expense allowance”, Aherne admits, “but I do think we need to do more.”

“Particularly when you have counties who are basically losing players because they’re travelling up and down from college or work outside their counties.

“I think the dial is shifting on that hopefully, in terms of being able to give more support to individuals affected like that.”

The current situation with regard to player safety and squad covid testing has only brought the disparity into sharper light.

Dublin begin their All-Ireland defence against Donegal next Saturday and Aherne notes that “by and large players are probably not 100 per cent comfortable” with proceeding.

“As far as I know the rapid testing costs around €5,000 per squad to roll out,” she says.

“We also don’t think we’re in a position where all women’s teams competing have a team doctor, which I think is a drawback as well in terms of managing this whole situation.

“For that cost to fall fully on a team or a county board is potentially difficult.

“If it is a case that testing is to be rolled out in a more widespread manner then I hope that additional funding is made available so that ladies football and camogie are fully brought in underneath that.

“At the same time,” Aherne adds, “we recognise that we are lucky to be able to continue to train and play and if we can make that as safe as possible, for ourselves and our communities, within the guidelines, then that’s probably where we’re going.”

