May return for adult clubs teams on the cards after Varadkar comments

GAA club teams are on course to be back training as early as the first weeks in May after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s projection of a return to Level 3 restrictions next month.

Varadkar made his projections with an emphasis on further loosening of restrictions around outdoor activity which increases the prospect of a return to collective non-contact training as early as May 4.

That’s the earliest date for a fresh set of changes to current restrictions and there is growing optimism that club teams will be allowed to return, if not on that date then within one or two weeks after that.

Level 3 restrictions allow under the ‘Living with Covid’ plan allow for full senior training, though matches under the revised plan are still prohibited. Under Level 4, training can also take place but only non-contact in pods of 15.

Inter-county teams can return to training from next week on but will not be in a position to play challenge games until at least May 4. Underage teams have got the green light to go from Monday, April 26. The Government don’t plan to announce any updates to the plan until the week leading up to the Bank Holiday in May.

Separately, there is hope that sometime in May can also see the return of U-20 and U-17 inter-county matches, in tandem with youth (U-19) soccer and rugby representative matches.

