Matthew O'Hanlon and Maria Kinsella to co-chair the new GPA National Executive Committee

Wexford hurler Matthew O'Hanlon and Carlow footballer Maria Kinsella will co-chair the new GPA National Executive Committee, it was decided at this evening's agm.

O'Hanlon replaces Tom Parsons who has taken over as chief executive from Paul Flynn.

A 16-person NEC has been formed, 10 male, six female, to oversee the running of the association in the wake of last year's merger between the GPA and WGPA.

Aoife Murray has taken over as secretary with Donal Og Cusack remaining on as president, thus aligning with the agreement as part of the merger that there would be an even gender split of executive officers.

The full NEC is - Podge Collins (Clare), Niamh Collins (Dublin), Naos Connaughton (Roscommon), Philip Greene (Sligo), Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin), Maria Kinsella (Carlow), Kate McKay (Down), Neil McManus (Antrim), Chloe Morey (Clare), Niall Morgan (Tyrone), Michael Murphy (Donegal), Aoife Murray (Cork), Donal Og Cusack (Cork), Matt O'Hanlon (Wexford), Mickey Quinn (Longford), Lorraine Ryan (Galway).