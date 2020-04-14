Close

Matchday pints, following the Blue Panther's coffin and Jim Gavin's visits to my ill mother - what the GAA means to me

Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton nailed the winning free against Kerry in the 2011 All-Ireland final. Photo by Brian Lawless/Sportsfile Expand

Roy Curtis

HERE’S what the GAA means to me…

The challenge to consider the above arrives over the weekend via Twitter, a seven-word summons designed to hoist the recipient, for a little while at least, from Covid-19’s twin craters of monotony and anxiety.

Simply finish the sentence with your own montage of word pictures.

