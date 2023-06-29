Mass invasion of Cork hurling stars descends on America after early championship exit

A mass invasion of Cork hurlers is descending on America this summer with nearly half of the Rebel senior squad heading away, spearheaded by two-time All-Star Séamus Harnedy.

Cork’s early exit from the championship has seen a large cohort take the opportunity with Harnedy lining out with Tipperary San Francisco alongside several familiar faces. The Cahalane brothers, Damien and Conor, and Brian Hayes will also play there – along with attacker Jack O’Connor – as the trio miss the start of St Finbarr’s defence of the Cork SHC.

That commences on the first weekend in August while Boston will see an influx of other Cork stars joining Fr Tom Burke’s and Galway. Centre-back Ciarán Joyce leads a sextet operating with Galway Boston along with Niall O’Leary, Ger Millerick, Shane Barrett, Pádraig Power and Seán Twomey. They will fight it out with Fr Tom’s for the Boston title where the Roche twins, Brian and Eoin, Daire Leary, Sam Quirke and Kevin Moynihan are sure to be prominent.

There is also a Cork flavour in New York where Tommy O’Connell and Seán O’Leary Hayes play with Westmeath while Lake star Niall Mitchell is another that will don the maroon there.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 29th June

Three-time All-Ireland SHC winner Pat Ryan, dropped from the Limerick squad earlier this year, will line against them for Tipperary, while young Premier star Gearóid O’Connor will head to San Francisco.

O’Connor featured off the bench as Tipperary were edged out by Galway in last Saturday’s SHC quarter-final and his transfer was ratified on Tuesday.

There are also plenty of interesting arrivals to New York on the football front with Jack Savage, an All-Ireland SFC winner with Kerry last year, togging out with Westmeath. Former Galway stars Michéal Lundy, Eamonn Brannigan and Tom Flynn will be in opposition with Mayo, while Roscommon defender Ronan Daly heads to Philadelphia (St Patrick’s) and Kerry’s Darragh Roche joins Donegal Boston.

Limerick’s Cian Sheehan, an All-Star nominee last year, will play with Seán Treacys in San Francisco while Kilmacud Crokes dual player Brian Sheehy heads for Chicago (Windy City Gaels).