Mary McAleese hails Gaelic Games integration group’s landmark research as ‘a momentous and historic time for all involved’

The body tasked with guiding the three Gaelic Games associations towards integration has commissioned a landmark research study to gauge the opinion of members.

The Steering Group on Integration, chaired by former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, is working towards the establishment of an integration pathway by February 2024.

“This is a momentous and historic time for all involved, and one that we have all been working on for some time,” McAleese explained in a statement released

“As part of this process, we are seeking the views of all adult members on this initiative, both in Ireland and abroad. This will help us understand what is important to our members.

“The SGI are conducting this research as part of the journey to One Association for all Gaelic Games.

"This information will guide us to an ambitious new future model for the development of the female codes, and it is very important that the membership has its say as part of the consultative process.”

A statement released by the steering group outlines how independent research to be carried out by Behaviour and Attitudes will canvass the views of Camogie Association, LGFA and GAA members aged 18 or over.

The study has the potential to be one of the largest of its kind ever carried out in Irish sport.

The purpose is to seek opinions on the implications of the integration from regular club members. Among other questions it seeks to establish will be:

What benefits do members feel will arise out of this project from an organisational point of view and an individual and personal perspective?

What challenges or issues are members concerned about?

What priorities should be the focus after integration?

The statement continues: “The listening process to date has enabled us to consult with governing bodies, provinces, counties and clubs – and now we seek the views of individual members.

“The discussions and survey development has been informed by the consultation process to date. The SGI has commissioned an independent market research agency, Behaviour and Attitudes, to conduct this research on our behalf, and provide an independent assessment of the results.

“This vital piece of research will help shape our future, so we would ask you to take 15 minutes to contribute to its success.

“All information will be aggregated by B&A, and no responses will be directly attributed to any one individual, guaranteeing absolute confidentiality.

“The survey will be circulated from next week and will be accessible through Foireann. Members should check their email to know when the invite to participate through Foireann arrives.

“Members of all three organisations will be kept informed of progress,” the statement concludes.

