Marvellous tales of when fighting could be in or out of the ring

The death of Marvin Hagler brought the memories flooding back of Derry’s enforcer, Henry Diamond

Joe Brolly

Marvin Hagler died last weekend and suddenly, I was back on the window sill of the senior common room in St Pat’s Armagh, stunned and elated. It was 1985. Hagler had just knocked out Tommy Hearns in an insane street fight that happened to take place in a boxing ring in Caesars Palace.

The referee and crowd were merely incidental. Half a minute into the third, Hagler’s face a mask of blood, the referee was about to stop the fight. He called a time out, and the doctor and corner men inspected the damage. The referee said he would let it go but not for much longer. Hagler mounted one last desperate onslaught and 20 seconds later, Hearns was unconscious on the canvas. I sat on that window sill for ten minutes after it was over, soaking it all in.  

In 1980, a week after I arrived at the college which was to be my home for the next seven years, I had been kidnapped from the main hall by a group of seniors, along with another first year, Tommy McCrystal from Beragh, and frogmarched to that same common room.

