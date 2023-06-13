Martin Breheny: Why Galway’s ‘Terrible Twins’ deserve lofty place in GAA annals
Martin Breheny
There was something almost surreal about it. A warm Saturday afternoon in mid-championship time in a county awash with hope for what the rest of summer might bring, yet for a few hours none of that mattered.
Latest GAA
Mannion admits he couldn’t do much different in ‘freak’ moment that teed up Cillian Buckley to sink Galway
Martin Breheny: Why Galway’s ‘Terrible Twins’ deserve lofty place in GAA annals
‘We’re in knockout hurling now, there’s no second chances’ – Dublin’s Sean Brennan
Offaly v Tipperary: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Monaghan v Donegal: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Cork v Mayo: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Dublin v Sligo: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Tyrone v Westmeath: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Galway v Armagh: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Roscommon v Kildare: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know
Top Stories
‘It’s worrying that a lot of people think HIV is a gay man’s disease, and that women can’t get it through sex’
BREAKING | Gardaí probe whether man (40s) was accidentally shot by hunter on Dublin golf course
Woman (59) with cervical cancer who pleaded with HSE to settle her case over alleged misreporting of smear slides dies
Kerry hotel derelict for more than 30 years set for new life
Latest NewsMore
Aslan - Alone Again - Independent.ie Windmill Lane Sessions
Junior Cycle French: 200-word blog requirement ‘might have concerned students’, teacher says
LIVE | Donald Trump arrives at court in Miami to surrender in classified documents case
BREAKING | Drugs worth €1.3milllion seized in Co Kildare as two men held
Leaving Cert biology higher level even stumps teachers with the term ‘innominate bones’
Sarah Healy wins Paavo Nurmi Games after classy run in the 1500m
Latest Love Island bombshells get first pick in recoupling
John Rahm on PGA Tour and LIV merger: ‘A lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management’
Nearly 85,000 Ukrainian people have arrived in Ireland since start of Russian invasion
The Indo Daily: Goodbye Christy Dignam - remembering Aslan's frontman and music legend