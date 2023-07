All 30 players from both teams inside the 65-yard line in the Cork half of the pitch during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final between Derry and Cork at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Having been given the Freedom of Dublin in 2019, Jim Gavin is, under ancient charter, entitled to graze sheep in St Stephen’s Green. There are no reported sightings of him bidding on wethers or hoggets at a mart, but he’s entitled to keep his options open in case he fancies shepherding a flock into Dublin 2 at some future date.