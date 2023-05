RTÉ should add Saturday evening game to their schedule – problem solved

Shane O’Donnell celebrates with supporters after Clare’s victory over Limerick in the Munster SHC clash, which was available to watch only on GAAGO. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

However difficult it was to separate sense from stupidity or the informed from the ignorant in the controversy over GAA TV coverage, it’s all but impossible now that the political classes have meddled their way in.