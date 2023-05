Hurling being swamped while football has 24 games to eliminate four teams

One of Sligo and Kildare could progress past the group stages without winning a single game - in action are Sligo's Nathan Mullen and Kildare's Paddy Woodgate. Photo: Sportsfile

Based on what we’ve seen so far, here’s a probable scenario in Group 3 of the All-Ireland football championship. Dublin and Roscommon both win their remaining two games against Kildare and Sligo, reaching five points each and qualifying for the knockout stages.