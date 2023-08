Galway footballers and Cork hurlers ended the season as letdown leaders

David McBrien celebrates after scoring a goal for Mayo during the All-Ireland SFC Preliminary quarter-final at Pearse Stadium but it was a disappointing year for both Connacht sides. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Most disappointed? Kerry and Kilkenny obviously, since nothing in football or hurling hurts as much as losing All-Ireland finals. The cut was particularly deep for Kerry, who not only surrendered the title, but also enabled three Dubs to establish records for All-Ireland football wins.