Martin Breheny: 'A Dublin vs Dublin contest could decide the GAA's future - but it won't take place on the field'

Of course, the targets vary. The vast majority have zero chance of winning an All-Ireland - or even a provincial title - but then if that were the sole motivation, inter-county activity would have ceased a long time ago.

There's a lot more to it than that, as will again be demonstrated between now and All-Ireland football final day on August 30.

Who will contest the final? Will Dublin be driving for six-in-a-row? Obviously, they will be under intense focus as they attempt to advance further into previously unconquered territory under new leadership.

How it unfolds won't be known until much later in the year, but for now there's a different contest involving Dublin, which is set to become one of the big issues of 2020.

Intriguingly, it's Dublin v Dublin as GAA president John Horan and Gaelic Players Association (GPA) chief-executive Paul Flynn contemplate their hands in a high-stakes poker game.

Neither wants to characterise the GPA-Croke Park negotiations in such stark terms, but that's how the rest of the GAA see them.

The 2016-2019 GPA-GAA deal remains in place until a new package is agreed, a process which was expected to have been completed some time last year.

It didn't happen. Not only that, but Horan surprised the GPA in late November by making a very public declaration that the talks were in trouble.

He said they had "hit a roadblock"' and admitted there were "challenges in the relationship" between the GAA and inter-county players' group, which were proving "very difficult",

Was it down to money? "It would be a factor, yeah," he said.

Of course it would. In fact, it's the real issue, with the GPA attempting to squeeze more cash from Croke Park and the GAA strongly resisting.

Horan accepted the GPA's right to look for a better deal, but pointed out that the GAA authorities had a responsibility "to protect the organisation from slipping away from its amateur ethos".

"You can't continue this 'more and more' approach every time you come to the table," he said. School principal, John was disciplining cheeky pupils.

Flynn has repeatedly claimed that the GPA aren't looking for any form of semi-professionalism, but that line is a hard sell among ordinary GAA members, many of whom suspect it's a long-term ambition, perhaps in the form of ever-increasing indirect payments.

Flynn has insisted that the GPA are not seeking pay-for-play, but neither should "they have to pay to play - there's a big difference."

He also said that he had a "big target to ensure that players aren't out of pocket for what they do"

That could easily be interpreted as a call for reimbursement for loss of earnings through overtime or other payments that have to be foregone by a player because of his involvement with a county panel.

At face value, that appears fair enough, but it could never be accepted by the GAA for all sorts of reasons, not least the cost. Plus, of course, it would be very difficult to control.

After all, if Player A was paid for legitimate loss of earnings, it wouldn't take long for Player B, C and D to suddenly discover that overtime would have been available if only they didn't have to go training.

Horan knows from his constant contacts with GAA units all over the country that there was considerable unease over the 2016 deal, which included Croke Park allocating 15 per cent of all commercial revenue to the GPA each year. It even came with a guarantee that the amount would not be less than €2.5 million.

There has been concern too over the GPA's overseas fund-raising.

The 2016 deal was always going to make the next round of negotiations very difficult, with the GAA leadership recognising that it hadn't gone down particularly well around the country while the GPA felt it was a mere starting point.

Now, neither side can be seen to back down. With his presidency entering its final year, Horan has to hold a strong line while this is Flynn's first major test as GPA CEO.

He desperately wants to avoid going back to the membership with the disappointing announcement that the kitty won't be increased by very much, if indeed at all. That it's Dub v Dub as the leaders of the GAA and GPA at this critical juncture adds to the intrigue.

The GPA reacted waspishly to the comments made by Horan during the football All-Stars trip to Abu Dhabi in late November, stating that it was their view that "the parties would be best served by respecting the confidentiality of the process.'

The GAA can afford to let things drift as the old arrangement stays in place until a new one is agreed.

It's more urgent for the GPA and the pressure to respond with some sort of action will increase unless and until a deal is struck. And if it is, which Dub will have blinked first?

Irish Independent