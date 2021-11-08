Margaret Farrelly will become the first female to referee a senior Club Championship final

Another glass ceiling for ladies GAA will be smashed on Sunday when Margaret Farrelly takes charge of the Cavan senior football final replay between Ramor United and Gowna in Kingspan Breffni Park, the first appointment of a female referee to a senior county football final.

It follows the Meath senior mens and ladies finals being played on the same Pairc Tailteann bill yesterday, the first time that has happened too.

Farrelly is an experienced referee and has been officiating at Cavan club games since the mid 2000s.

She previously made history in 2014 when she was appointed to the line for an Allianz league match in Croke Park between Dublin and Kerry in 2014.

Other milestones were her appointment as the first female referee to an inter-county match in 2015 when Fermanagh played Antrim in the Ulster minor championship.

And she stepped up again 12 months later, taking charge of a senior inter-county match, another female first, when she oversaw a McKenna Cup meeting between Fermanagh and St Mary's.

Farrelly is from the Laragh club in Cavan.