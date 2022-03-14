Managers in media ban to support GPA mileage claim

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) will review current measures of protest in the wake of the failure to agree a new players charter with the GAA, specifically around the payment of mileage.

If the impasse continues, a number of other measures will be considered, among them delaying throw-in times for the next round of football and hurling league games.

Over the weekend players withdrew media co-operation, specifically around TV games with no ‘man of the match’ interviews taking place.

But a number of inter-county managers also withdrew media co-operation in solidarity with the players stance, among them Mayo’s James Horan, Tyrone’s Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, Dublin’s Dessie Farrell, Kildare’s Glenn Ryan, Armagh’s Kieran McGeeney and Donegal’s Declan Bonner. Jack O’Connor (Kerry) and Seamus McEnaney (Monaghan) were the only Division One managers to speak after games.

The GPA did not request managers to make themselves unavailable and will today consider other measures.

In their letter to members the GPA said that the GAA’s starting position in negotiations was that mileage should revert to 50 cent per mile (pre-2016 rates) and capped at three sessions (match or training) per week.

On Friday however, in the absence of a new players charter agreed after negotiations stalled on Thursday, it is understood the GAA issued an update similar to what existed prior to Covid. It allowed for payment of 65 cent per mile for four collective gatherings per week – three training sessions and a game – with anything beyond that to be subject to local bargaining. The cap on four sessions for the top mileage rate was the only change to the issue of mileage in the charter.

In their negotiations, the GAA believes the number of sessions being covered by counties at the top rate was in line with the 2018 report published by the ESRI, the findings of which pointed to the potential for a reduction in travel for training.

The GPA however believe that any local bargaining is “unfair and against the spirit of the charter which is to set out minimum and equal standards of provisions for all counties and all players.” They have also called for all unpaid expenses since December 2021 to be paid up, even if charter agreement remains out of reach for now.

The GAA has moved to a situation where it pays mileage centrally but is then reimbursed for around 70 per cent of that by counties.

During Covid, much of the mileage paid out to players was paid by the GAA centrally at a rate of 50 cent per mile. The GPA feel that because the GAA’s most recent financial outlook was healthy, there are grounds for restoration to pre Covid terms and conditions on expenses.

Their position has surprised GAA officials who feel payment at the highest rate for four sessions a week with local agreement after that is adequate.

The GAA had a consolidated surplus of €1.9m in 2021 but over the last two years has lost €25.2m centrally.