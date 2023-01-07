Manager turnover a reflection of growing pressure to deliver success on demand

On October 24, the whirring finally stopped. After 97 days, Donegal’s search for a new senior football manager ended with the unexpected appointment of Paddy Carr, with Aidan O’Rourke as coach.

They were the 12th and final senior football management put in place in 2022, thus halting the annual merry-go-round that had spun at such a furious speed since the end of the inter-county season.

It’s a considerable churn, made all the more remarkable when you take into account that the same number of football managers were appointed at the end of the previous year.

Since the end of 2020 then, a total of 24 counties have made a change to their senior football management.

If we take it that most inter-county football jobs require the achievement of at least medium-term goals to make discernible progress, the remarkable rate of turnover for management is the clearest sign yet that the overwhelming majority of appointments end prematurely and in failure.

Counties lose faith with managers and managers lose faith with counties.

The ideal scenario, that an outgoing management leaves a structure in place for their replacement to build upon, is a familiar refrain among county board officials. But in the vast majority of cases, there is neither a succession plan nor any continuity.

Inevitably, the rate of attrition rises the further down the divisions you go.

When Wicklow announced a coup and the capture of Oisín McConville at the start of September, he was their third managerial appointment in ten months.

And yet, this pace of change isn’t unprecedented.

In 2018, there were also 12 first-year managers on the football scene.

John Sugrue (Laois), Pete McGrath (Louth), Stephen Wallace (Offaly), Colin Kelly (Westmeath), Paul McLoughlin (Wexford) and John Evans (Wicklow) were all new in Leinster.

In Ulster, Lenny Harbinson (Antrim), Rory Gallagher (Fermanagh), Declan Bonner (Donegal) and Damien McErlain (Derry) had all stepped up.

Ronan McCarthy started his work in Cork that year, while Cathal Corey was appointed in Sligo.

Of that dozen, all are now gone.

Bonner lasted longest – five seasons. McCarthy (four) and Harbinson (three) were the only others whose tenures went beyond two.

Four of them – McGrath, Wallace, Kelly and Corey – had either left their post or were removed within a calendar year of taking it.

The comparison to professional sports isn’t flattering.

As of last October, the average length of time Premier League managers had been in their jobs was just over two years – 733 days.

It’s a sharp decrease. Only a decade previous, the average time was almost four years.

Yet if we take the GAA season starting in January as the first month of their tenure (as opposed to the date of their appointment) the average length of time current senior inter-county football managers have been on the job is just over one year and seven months.

It’s a similar story in hurling. Five of the 11 Liam MacCarthy counties have new managers for 2023. Last year, there were four.

Tipperary changed twice in that time but since the end of 2021, only Limerick, Clare and Antrim haven’t experienced a change in management.

In all, between the football and the Liam MacCarthy Cup hurling counties, 18 managers start their competitive tenures this month.

All possess the necessary spark of optimism that comes when fresh ideas meet a new environment, their own bespoke ideas of success, and genuine notions of seeing their job through until the end of its term and, ideally, beyond.

The figures, however, suggest that for most, the reality will be very different.



FOOTBALL

Kevin McStay (Mayo)

On September 5, 2018, McStay stepped down as Roscommon manager and in a statement, declared it was his “retirement from senior inter-county football management.”

That was never likely to survive a chance to manage his native county, even after two previous campaigns to take the job ended in disappointment.

Already, McStay has lost Oisín Mullin, so keeping Lee Keegan is even more important, but an attack that seemed meek come the crunch last summer will be newly re-powered by the respective returns of Ryan O’Donoghue and Tommy Conroy.

McStay is intimately aware of the harsh terrain onto which he steps and the associated expectation. There no middle ground here. It ends either in immortality or failure.

​

Colm O’Rourke (Meath)

Another ubiquitous media presence, O’Rourke’s time to manage Meath seemed to have come and gone.

According to one of his final columns in the Sunday Independent, O’Rourke has already had his eyes opened as to the depth of preparation required for this level.

Meath underwent a period of huge flux with players under Andy McEntee but O’Rourke has already stated his intention to build a completely new team and was explicit in announcing that beating Dublin was the ultimate target of his reign.

His coaching set-up would suggest an initial focus on addressing Meath’s defence.

​

Paddy Carr (Donegal)

It looked for all the world like Rory Kavanagh, despite some initial reluctance, would be confirmed as Declan Bonner’s replacement after St Eunan’s Donegal SFC campaign.

The early moments of Carr’s reign haven’t been ideal. Michael Murphy’s retirement is a seismic moment in Donegal GAA history and it’s impossible to remove a player of such stature and accurately predict how the ecosystem within a squad will be affected.

Carr, a strong communicator noted for his man-management skills, is already a couple of steps behind his rivals after such a late appointment.

​

John Cleary (Cork)

An All-Ireland winner at every major level as a player with Cork, Cleary has a very clear track record of success, including an All-Ireland wins with the Under 21s and four with the senior ladies.

His move to bring in Kevin Walsh might yet prove to be the shrewdest of the external recruitments across the inter-county scene for 2023.

Conor Corbett, of whom great things were expected before his cruciate rupture in 2021, made his senior bow against Kerry on Wednesday in Pairc Uí Rinn, directly contributing to two of Cork’s five goals.

​

Vinny Corey (Monaghan)

The natural erosion process took Colin Walshe and Drew Wylie this weekend, two warriors for Monaghan of late. As ever, they face a battle to preserve the Division 1 status they have done exceptionally well to maintain over the past nine years.

Their season is likely to hinge on the form and fitness of their two outstanding attackers.

Can Jack McCarron replicate, and ideally build on, the form of last year? What does Conor McManus have left in the tank?

​

Davy Burke (Roscommon)

But for the fact that he went up against a Mount Rushmore management team when he interviewed for the job in late 2021, Burke might be Kildare manager now.

He has the potential to do well in Roscommon, a county that – incredibly – have competed in all four divisions of the league over the last 12 years and have either been promoted from Division 1 or relegated to Division 2 in each of the last six.

For all its small population, Roscommon has one of the strongest club scenes anywhere, Throw in recent provincial success and Burke has an array of talented and varied forwards at his disposal that would make him the envy of most.

​

Dessie Dolan (Westmeath)

Swings. Roundabouts. Westmeath ended the 2022 season as one of its unlikely winners, claiming the inaugural Tailteann Cup that initially no-one wanted to play in but by the end the year had produced some of the football championship’s best action.

Then came the shock announcement that Jack Cooney would be stepping down to take up a coaching role in Croke Park, followed by news that Dolan, Westmeath’s greatest footballer of recent times, had agreed to take over.

Not all great footballers make great managers but at first glance, Westmeath should make it out of Division 3 this year and already their spot in the Sam Maguire draw is assured.

​

Conor Laverty (Down)

A farcical year for Down, 2022 was blighted by poor results and then player defections ahead of the Tailteann Cup.

Kilcoo, the recently ousted Ulster and All-Ireland club champions, have been one of the few success stories to emerge from the county and Laverty has been a key figure in all of that.

In 2021, he also led the Down to an Ulster Under 20 title, the county’s first at any grade in 12 years.

At a time when so few of his own clubmates have committed to the Down county side, his initial battles might be fought close to home.

​

Oisín McConville (Wicklow)

No county has experienced more manager turnover of late than Wicklow, thus none are as in need of stability.

Already, McConville has set promotion to Division 3 as a goal, something most of the players already experienced under Davy Burke in 2020.

The potential is there. They destroyed Laois last year in Aughrim in the Leinster Championship, when expectations were even lower than they are currently.

​

Andy McEntee (Antrim)

“Where would I go?” asked Andy McEntee incredulously of the presenter on Off The Ball when it was put to him that, though his tenure as Meath manager was over, his status as an inter-county manager might not be.

Five weeks later, he was appointed manager of Antrim, a county of rich but mostly untapped potential. Immediately, he declared himself impressed with both the environment and the ambition of the Antrim board.

They are a county stuck in both a perpetual cycle of trying to break free from the lower reaches of league football and the most unfairly stacked provincial championship.

But McEntee will go at it a million miles an hour. He doesn’t have another gear.

​

Liam Kearns (Offaly)

John Maughan brought in 11 of the All-Ireland Under 20-winning batch of 2021 at the beginning of last year but several have had cruel luck with injuries.

The early part of this year is hugely important to Offaly. At least six of the eight teams in Division 3 have realistic hopes of promotion and the prize has never been more valuable.

Their best seasons of late have come off the back of strong starts.

Kearns’s achievement of taking Tipperary to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016 didn’t get all the credit it deserved.

​

Paddy Christie (Longford)

The former Dublin captain and All-Star’s first inter-county job should be an interesting experiment: the transition from good coach to good manager isn’t often as straightforward as it would seem.

Another county in dire need of stability, Longford could go either way from here.

Helpfully, Christie has broad experience working with players from different backgrounds through his work as manager of DCU’s Sigerson team and through his coaching of the Munster-winning Tipperary side of 2020.

A school principal, Christie is a subscriber to the theory that good management requires delegation.

​

John Hegarty (Wexford)

A dose of realism is always a helpful companion on the first day on a new job.

So it was that Hegarty, who played with Wexford when they were in a Division 1 final in 2006, acknowledged he was starting from scratch with the group and that their performance in the league was effectively the winning or losing of his first season in charge. Essentially then, the important part of Wexford’s year will be over by March 23.

Martin O’Connor, last year’s Wexford captain, will be unavailable after taking up a job in Germany, while Donal Shanley, a GP, will be based in Australia for the year.

​

HURLING

Derek Lyng (Kilkenny)

Fred Kaps anyone? No? He was a performing magician of Dutch descent, known mostly as the man given the daunting job of performing after The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

Regardless of what Lyng achieves, he is damned forever to be compared to hurling’s greatest manager.

But it should be noted that Kilkenny’s All-Ireland Under 20 success in May under Lyng’s management was their first at that grade in 14 years and the county’s first of any hue in seven.

They were miles down the list of fancied teams before it started but in the final against Limerick in Thurles, produced a performance that was part steel, part poetry. A bit like, well, Brian Cody’s teams.

​

Liam Cahill (Tipperary)

In dropping Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan soon after taking the Waterford job for three years, Cahill demonstrated a capacity to make unpopular decisions in the pursuit of his own ideals. This is a necessary trait for all Tipperary managers.

It took guts. But in bringing Waterford to that year’s All-Ireland final, Cahill convinced most in the county that his way was more or less the right way.

A tough taskmaster, whose working relationship with coach Mikey Bevans has been key to his success with Tipp’s minor, Under 21 and 20 teams and Waterford, Cahill will – unless his ideologies have changed – be looking to instil greater pace into a team that largely has survived and thrived on its steel and skill over the last decade.

​

Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford)

The sample size is big enough now that we can make conclusions which are as close to definitive as it’s possible to get.

Wherever Fitzgerald has gone, whatever inter-county team he has managed, his impact has been immediate. It has also, by the same token, been subject to the law of diminishing returns.

More of a firecracker than a slow burn. So Waterford will be compulsive viewing in 2023.

It’s open to interpretation, but Davy may have more talent to work with in Waterford now than he did in any of his previous inter-county posts.

Enough of them have tasted All-Ireland success; be it at minor, Under 20 or club, that next step – while great – seems in some ways inevitable.

​

Pat Ryan (Cork)

Two All-Ireland Under 20 titles, two county titles with Sarsfields, a previous stint as senior selector under Kieran Kingston – Ryan’s ascension to top office was a natural development.

They have hurlers falling out of trees in Cork just now. Where once they struggled for any sort of traction at underage, now they are thriving, dominant even.

The trick for Ryan is to nail down the central positions early after so much flux over the past few seasons, and then manage the process of blooding some of the younger players whilst maintaining a consistent level of performance.

If All-Irelands were awarded for pace alone, they’d hand Cork the Liam MacCarthy now.

​

Micheál Donoghue (Dublin)

No sooner had Donoghue landed in Dublin than Chris Crummey, Cian O’Callaghan and Liam Rushe departed, depriving the new manager of the majority of the squad’s existing leadership group for at least his first season.

Major reconstruction is inevitable now, as is the need for some of the younger members of the squad to step up into roles of responsibility.

Quite how much unmined potential there is in Dublin is open to scrutiny. Donoghue has been given a three-year term and he may see the sense in bringing in a raft of young players, trusting his coaches and playing the long game.

With so much change, consolidation may be the most realistic goal for 2023.