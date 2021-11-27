| 1.8°C Dublin

Major desire to solve the minor problem - across the country, the GAA is losing disillusioned young players

Joe Brolly

David Clifford celebrates with the Tom Markham Cup in 2017 at a time when the minor grade was set at Under 18s

David Clifford celebrates with the Tom Markham Cup in 2017 at a time when the minor grade was set at Under 18s

Since the minor grade changed from under 18 to U17, clubs all over Ireland are haemorrhaging players. In Monaghan, the famous referee Pat McEnaney is spearheading a move to stop the madness.

He has been coaching his club Corduff’s minors for over a decade. Like all of us who coach underage, he is seeing a dramatic, negative impact on the health of his club.

