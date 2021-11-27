Since the minor grade changed from under 18 to U17, clubs all over Ireland are haemorrhaging players. In Monaghan, the famous referee Pat McEnaney is spearheading a move to stop the madness.

He has been coaching his club Corduff’s minors for over a decade. Like all of us who coach underage, he is seeing a dramatic, negative impact on the health of his club.

His proposal to restore the minor grade to U18, which is being supported by a host of Monaghan clubs, is a mark of the serious damage being done by the move to U17.

Now, save for the very best players, participation is falling off the cliff at age 17.

There is too big a gap to senior. The U19 or U20 grades, meanwhile, are a waste of time. I have seen this first hand at my club, St Brigid’s. At U18, we had full attendance, passion, a learning experience, and vitally, a platform through to longer-term involvement with the club on and off the field.

We involved the parents. The boys were stimulated towards longer-term involvement with the club. U18 was the bridge for three years of minor footballers.

Expand Close Former intercounty referee Pat McEnaney. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former intercounty referee Pat McEnaney. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

This season, with those three years of minors back-boning the team, for the first time, we won the senior reserve league, then followed that with the senior reserve championship.

It was their experiences of the minor grade that allowed us to retain them. Now, with two senior teams, we are seeing an increase in volunteering and a more vibrant club community.

We are fortunate (at the moment) to have enough numbers to field two senior teams. What will happen to participation in the many clubs that only have one?

A 17-year-old is too young to understand the deeper significance of the club. If he does not get regular games, he is gone. It is a pivotal age.

After three consecutive years of coaching our vibrant U18 teams, agonisingly losing two championship finals and narrowly losing a semi-final (the boys nicknamed me James Horan), I was appointed to the U20s this year.

It has been a disaster, leaving the players, their families and coaches disenchanted, and all of us worried for the health of the club.

This has been the shared experience in Antrim. No wonder that after just one season, the Antrim board is strongly supporting a move back to the U18 grade.

The gap between 17 and senior is too wide. The 19-20 age group is already very disrupted; third level, new jobs, a year away, the adjustment to adulthood, etc.

By 19, the best players (who are still around) are with the senior squad. Or they are at third level.

There is no room for a meaningful U19 or U20 grade. The old U21 grade was a knockout tournament in each county played off quickly.

In Antrim this year, the first year we have had the U17 grade, the U20 grade has been self-defeating.

The boys who lost out on their year of true minor football (they were a year young for U18 and are now a year too old for U17) are too young to get a game. The best players have moved to senior or are at third level or on a gap year or wherever.

We could not train as the seniors and senior reserves mopped up all the older players. An U20 league was scheduled but quickly collapsed as teams could not field.

An U20 championship was then scheduled, with two groups playing round-robin and the top team in each group making the final.

After two games, this collapsed, with teams not fielding and clubs quickly finding it was impossible to make it work.

We managed two games before it deteriorated into farce. Cargin, for example, who we played in the last two minor finals, proved unable to field against us last weekend.

The forgotten minors have had a miserable year and are unlikely to return. There is no space for an U19 or U20 grade.

For Gareth Bradley, John McKenna and me, it has been a miserable and demoralising year. We have coached together since U-8 and have put everything we have into the boys’ development.

We were used to full training schedules, challenge games all over the North against the best teams, and intense championship runs. Suddenly, we are cut adrift, aghast as an entire year of players is abandoned.

At the weekend, I tweeted: “We urgently need to restore the U18 grade. We are losing young players in droves. The new U20 grade is a disaster. In Antrim, we tried a league. Abandoned it. Then a round-robin with two groups and only the top team in each group qualifying for the final. This collapsed also after a few games.”

This prompted an avalanche of passionate responses from all over the country.

Wexford’s Rory Jacobs said: “Totally agree. Probably the greatest detrimental decision that has been made in the GAA in the last 30 years. Unless you are the exception at 18 and good enough to make adult club teams you are basically left to rot. Neglect of the highest degree.”

The renowned GAA statistician @dontfoul (James Robinson of the Athy club) pointed out that Kildare have continued with the U18 grade and highlighted its advantages.

Interestingly, they have an U23 grade which has been working well for players not good enough to make the senior teams.

Tipp’s Michael Cleary said: “100% agree” and described the decision to move to U17 as “clueless”.

Read More

Dublin’s Leo Bissett said: “The gulf between underage/junior/senior is huge. U17 needs to be scrapped back to minor.”

John Sullivan, from Gormanstown, said: “I couldn’t agree more Joe. What were the GAA thinking on this one? It’s madness.

"Young lads that have had a structure since U8 are now being left to just drift away and be lost to their clubs forever. Too young for adult football they are falling away in droves.”

Meath legend and underage coach Bernard Flynn said: “It has been a total disaster. Why can they not see this for themselves?”

Wexford’s Anthony Whelan said: “It needs to return to U18. Player loss is huge if the club hasn’t more than one adult team.”

Donegal’s Paul McGovern posted the motion from his club St Eunan’s Letterkenny for a return to the U18 grade. The motion sets out the problems very well, including that: “This is leading to a massive drop in numbers from our games.”

When one of the biggest clubs in the country is saying this, we know we are in serious trouble.

Kerry’s Eanna O’Malley said: “Same in Kerry. U20 a total disaster. 1 game played then abandoned … 80% of our young players have been forgotten about.”

Kilkenny hurling legend and multiple All-Ireland winner Brian Hogan said: “Completely agree Joe. Utter mess.”

Renowned Ulster coach Chris Curran said: “Totally agree.”

Bellaghy and Derry footballer turned underage coach Gareth Doherty said: “Worst decision the association has made in years. Difficult enough to break into senior at 18. Impossible at 17.”

I could go on. And on. And on.

This year has been a serious shock to our system, not just in Antrim but all over Ireland.

This is an issue of fundamental importance to the future of the GAA, vastly more important than the structure of intercounty competitions or the size of the GPA grant.

We are haemorrhaging players, possible future coaches, volunteers, and administrators from our clubs. The damage this is doing will not be felt now but in a decade.

It cannot be seen in our boardrooms, but we are seeing it at first hand in our clubs as the ties that bind us are weakened.

And for what?

I spoke to Pat McEnaney on Thursday. He finished by saying: “I’m so annoyed, bud, I’m away for a 5k run through Dún a Rí Forest Park.”