Major blow for Meath as Mickey Newman is ruled out for remainder of the year

Meath have been dealt a major blow with the news that star forward Mickey Newman has been ruled out for the remainder of the year.

The Kilmainham club man, an All Star nominee in 2013, has been dogged by hip trouble in the past and is looking into the possibility of further surgery to rectify the issue.

Newman has also been hit by elbow and ankle issues throughout his career and sat out the 2018 season in a bid to regain full fitness.

Newman’s absence is a significant setback for Andy McEntee’s men. The 29-year-old full forward was the Royal’s top scorer last year as they gained promotion from Division Two and reached the Super 8s in the Championship.

Meath's return to action on Saturday when they face Dublin in Parnell Park. The Royals are already condemned to relegation from the top flight having lost their first five games and are looking towards preparing for their Leinster championship opener against either Wexford or Wicklow on November 7/8.

Read More

It isn’t all bad news for McEntee however, who recently welcomed AFL starlet Cian McBride back into the squad. McBride is playing with Meath with the blessing of his club Essendon, who signed on with the club late last year. Goalkeeper Andy Colgan, defenders Seamus Lavin and Shane Gallagher and Ben Brennan and Darragh Campion are also available again after spells out.

Online Editors