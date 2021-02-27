Main motions for debate at scaled-back virtual Congress

A virtual Congress will hear, by design, discussion around the fewest number of motions in recent times with counties largely discouraged from debating them at online conventions before Christmas. Here are the main ones down for decision:

Split season

Pre-Covid, this would have been contentious and subject to so much debate but when an All-Ireland football final can be played on the 51st weekend of a year, why not the 29th weekend of the year, as proposed here to allow for distinct county/club seasons. The six weeks it trims off the current schedule is recouped from closing the April club window.

16-team limit for senior, intermediate club championships

Most counties have refined to these limits anyway but this safeguards against any future expansion.

Penalty, sin-bin for foul that denies a clear goalscoring opportunity

Some doubt as to whether this will get out of the blocks but it has considerable support as a step towards hardening deterrents to tackle cynical play. It has required improved definition so the playing rules committee have stipulated that the foul must have taken place inside the 20-metre line or the arc, a clear opportunity to score a goal in the judgement of the referee must have been there. The black card rule still applies in football but a yellow card and 10 minutes ‘in the bin’ will be enforced if the foul is deemed cynical.

End maor foirne’s licence to roam

Another motion from the playing rules committee that failed narrowly in 2020 (one per cent short of the 60pc majority required) so they’re back again with it. Some in the position have used it to abuse opponents and position themselves tactically to obstruct kick-outs.

‘Concussion’ substitute

In line with the existing blood substitution rule, the Medical, Scientific and Welfare Committee want to incorporate a temporary substitute so head injury assessment can be conducted on the sidelines.

No more joint-captains accepting cups

This has a whiff of the motions 11 years ago calling for holes to be inserted in cups to prevent alcohol being consumed from them. Apparently, it’s a presentation issue with dilution of the honour of captain a factor but where has been the outcry?

Finishing games with 13 players

Not one likely to be relevant to the inter-county game but for lower-grade club teams, it makes a substantial difference as before, a team needed a full complement of 15 to start a second half.

