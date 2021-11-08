| 14°C Dublin

Maggie Farrelly’s selection for Cavan final adds more impetus to integration

Colm Keys

Maggie Farrelly. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Maggie Farrelly doesn’t care much for the language of gender when it comes to discussing referees.

Why, she has asked openly before, should she be referred to as a ‘female’ referee? Why not just a referee?

Fair point. And why should there be constant reference to glass ceilings or trailblazing when she’s elevated to the next position of prestige.

