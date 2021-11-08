Maggie Farrelly doesn’t care much for the language of gender when it comes to discussing referees.

Why, she has asked openly before, should she be referred to as a ‘female’ referee? Why not just a referee?

Fair point. And why should there be constant reference to glass ceilings or trailblazing when she’s elevated to the next position of prestige.

Fair point too.

But that’s because she is all of that, a history-maker, a trailblazer as a referee who is continuously breaking those glass ceilings, whether it’s running a line for a league game between Dublin and Kerry as she did in Croke Park in 2014, taking charge of an Ulster MFC match a year later or, in 2016, when she was elevated to senior status, refereeing a McKenna Cup game.

In time, because of her, that reference to gender may melt into the background. Now Cavan have confirmed that she will be the first female referee (there we go again) to officiate at a senior male final.

In her native county, that won’t come as too much of a surprise. For a long time now she has been quite close to the top, generally seen as a competent official well capable of taking control in difficult circumstances.

Her next step is to make an inter-county panel for the league.

Will her status lead to a new influx of female referees populating what has always been a male bastion? Don’t bank on it, because referee recruitment is experiencing an ongoing crisis anyway that few counties have been able to get a grip of.

With the proliferation of camogie and especially ladies football games, allied to the split-season that compresses club games more into the latter half of the season, the need for more referees at the same time is pressing.

Crossover involvement between male and female games has become more common.

The legendary Ann Downey took charge of Kilkenny intermediate hurling side St Patrick’s of Ballyragget last year, while Mags D’Arcy was a coach with Davy Fitzgerald in his latter years with Wexford.

For years Julie Davis has been S&C coach wherever Kieran McGeeney has managed, firstly in Kildare and then Armagh. At another level Caroline Currid’s involvement with Limerick, and previously the footballers of Dublin and hurlers of Tipperary, has been lauded. She’s one of quite a few in that particular field.

But given how referees can often be a lightning rod when things don’t go well, Farrelly’s elevation to the blue riband game in a county, albeit a replay, has capped a progressive 24 hours for the GAA and its relationship with the ladies arm, following on from another first as the Meath men’s and ladies’ senior finals, both featuring Dunboyne, were placed on the same bill.

How many more will follow the Meath example? Making this arrangement in the future might be easier than convincing female referees that they have a place in the men’s game, though there are still hurdles to clear, especially around ticket revenue and who should get what.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association remain separate organisations but if co-operation is good between respective boards in a county and a fair agreement can be reached, then there is little to stop the finals aligning in other counties.

We can also expect to see more double-headers across next year’s men’s and ladies’ leagues, given that GAA president Larry McCarthy has sought to have at least one female representative on all his main committees even if it’s not clear if that ambition was realised as the make-up of all the committees have never been publicly released.

That too will require closer co-operation around gate revenues and branding. For the 2019 leagues there were a record 13 double-headers with seven in Division 1, a figure that looks set to rise now.

In the midst of the club season, the good, the bad and the ugly will always manifest, where tempers flare and old prejudices resurface.

Last weekend just gone produced more good than anything else. In Louth, a local priest, Fr Derek Ryan, refereed the senior final as Naomh Máirtín took back-to-back titles there.

Members of the clergy have had a long association with the GAA in playing, management and administration capacities but in recent decades that link has eroded aggressively.

Fr Ryan’s selection isn’t ground-breaking but by modern standards was novel.

Integration, equality and inclusion have been strong ideals for the GAA over the last two decades. The last 48 hours have put that quest on a firm path.