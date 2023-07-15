Louth GAA told to not go ahead with plans for new stadium pending ‘reassessment’

Work will not progress on Louth's new stadium in Dundalk. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The GAA has instructed the Louth County Board NOT to proceed with building a new GAA stadium pending a reassessment of the project.

It is understood that work was due to start on the 14,000 capacity venue outside Dundalk on Monday.

However, in a statement issued during this evening’s All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Monaghan the GAA announced that at a meeting earlier the Association’s Central Council had agreed to instruct the Louth County Board not to ‘proceed with current plans for a new stadium pending a reassessment.’

The news will come as a major disappointment to the Louth County GAA Board who had plans for the 14,000 capacity venue costing €25m being opened in time to host the county football final in September 2024.

A Louth based company had won the tender to develop the stadium which was due on a site near the Dundalk’s inner relief road.

The original cost of the project had already more than doubled from £12m.

Louth GAA had planned to fund the project primarily through the Government’s Immigrant Investor Programme which was expected to yield €14.8m. Other fund raising initiatives included a three-year seat sale.

But it appears that the Croke Park authorities had some doubts about the ability of the Louth Board to finance the project.

Mindful of the huge over run on the redevelopment of Pairc Ui Chaoimh the GAA are taking a very cautious approach on capital spending projects and it seems the Louth development fell victim of this policy.