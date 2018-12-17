Louth GAA purchase 10 acres from the county council for €400k to build new 12,000-seater stadium in Dundalk

Louth GAA have moved a step closer to building a new home after spending €400,000 to purchase 10 acres of land off the Louth County Council for their stadium project.

The county have long been on the hunt for a permanent home and back in March, negotiations surrounding the development of the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda collapsed.

However, officials have moved quickly with Louth looking to build an €8m, 12,000-capacity stadium that will include four dressing-rooms, floodlighting and a hospitality area, as well as media and medical facilities close to DKIT.

June 2020 is the target date for the opening should the stadium gain approval.

It is understood that Croke Park are very positive about the proposed venue and willing to give financial backing to the Louth Co. Board to see it come to fruition.

