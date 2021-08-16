Lord Mayor of Cork writes cheeky letter to Limerick looking for return of Liam McCarthy ahead of All-Ireland final

The Lord Mayor of Cork has sent a cheeky letter to his counterpart in Limerick asking for the Liam McCarthy cup back ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final.

Cllr Colm Kelleher posted a photo of the hilarious letter that he sent to Limerick’s Lord Mayor Daniel Butler, in which he asked for the “safe return” of Liam McCarthy.

It appears Cork’s Lord Mayor is anxious for his county to be the All-Ireland hurling champions again after last competing in a final in 2013.

In the letter, Cllr Kelleher said as Liam is a native of Cork, it has been “quite distressing” that he has not been back in Leeside in over 16 years.

He started off the letter writing: “I believe that you have something that belongs to us. He's about 16 inches high, silver and goes by the name of Liam.

"Liam was lost to us back in 2006 and after many years of searching we almost found him again in 2013.

"Down the years since 2006, here have been sightings of him in Kilkenny, Galway, Tipperary & Clare for some reason. And now, I believe, Limerick.”

At the end of the hilarious letter, Cork’s Lord Mayor asked Mr Butler to return the cup to the rebel county on Sunday.

"As Major of Limerick, can I ask you to arrange to bring Liam to Croke Park on Sunday for collection," he said.

"I will arrange for him to be picked up around 5.30 and rightfully returned to Leeside. Many thanks for looking after him. It won't be forgotten."



