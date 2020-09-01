Longford star Mickey Quinn considering inter-county future amid 48-week ban for Emmet Óg Killoe

Longford stalwart Mickey Quinn is questioning his inter-county future amid the controversial 48-week ban which has left Emmet Óg Killoe at loggerheads with the county board.

The reigning Longford SFC champions will take their case to the GAA's Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) later this week in a bid to overturn the hefty ban imposed on the club as a result of an unpaid fine for €750.

The fine came about after Emmet Óg Killoe failed to field a team for the U-16 'A' final in January as an investigation into another issue in the same competition was still pending and it has resulted in all club activity being halted from U-16 upwards.

Quinn has been one of Longford's most important players since returning from a stint playing AFL Down Under a decade ago but he, as well as four other clubmates, will be unable to play for Padraic Davis' side in this year's winter championship unless they get a favourable DRA ruling.

That has left Quinn considering his future with the 30-year-old revealing that the suspension has been a "hammer blow to our community" with so many people at the coalface affected.

"It just feels ridiculous that you give 10 years of a career to your club and your county, you're spending more time with your county than your club the last number of years but you're questioning everything that you've done for the last 10 years," Quinn told OTB AM.

"I've given up this, I've missed weddings, my wife is due at the start of October and you're talking about planning around different bits and pieces with an inter-county championship up and running in October and you're thinking to yourself 'what's it all about?'

"There's definitely other people in similar positions in the club that have given so much to have it thrown back in your face, it doesn't fit what the GAA is about. That's definitely something that has gone through my mind the last three or four weeks, that could be it for me.

"I love putting on the blue and gold of Longford but it's something that's there now that I'm not sure that it's something that I'd be willing to...the older you get, the harder it's going to be and with this, it's surely something that makes you question it."

He added of the effects which the ban is having on other club members: "We have five referees that are members of the club, they are not allowed to officiate games. we have potentially two or three lads going off to college that have potential GAA scholarships.

"They look like they could be in jeopardy too. We have five members on the Longford senior inter-county team, that looks like it's not going to happen, we won't be able to play inter-county for the next 48 weeks.

"Then we have the likes of myself, I'm a teacher here in St Mel's College in Longford. I'm not sure if I'm going to be able to coach a team whenever we're back playing football in the school. It just seems absurd and ridiculous that the punishment doesn't fit the crime."

Quinn insists that the effects of the suspension are "detrimental and could put serious pressure on our club" and he feels it's little wonder that counties like Longford are slipping behind big hitters like Dublin when they take "one step forward and two steps back" with such decisions.

"There's been so much good work done in Longford in terms of coaching but it's always one step forward, two steps back and this shows what's holding back counties like Longford," he said.

"You don't see it happening in other counties and then you're wondering why the gap is getting bigger and bigger when there's such good things happening. And then all of a sudden, you're talking about one of the top clubs in the county being taken out from minor right up to senior.

"Essentially, all of those players that might have contributed to county teams or county coaching aren't able to do that for the next 48 weeks. it just seems like no matter what you do there seems to be a roadblock from us competing.

"This has rumbled on from an U-16 game where allegedly there was a red card overturned or a match report changed from a red card to two yellow cards as a result of some pressure being put on externally.

"As a result of that, our club didn't play the U-16 final because there's a hearing ongoing and from that, a €750 fine was given out by the county board and between the hearings ongoing and lockdown coming in, the fine wasn't paid and a 48-week ban was imposed on the club.

"It's September 12 months that that game was and this has rumbled on massively and we're at a crossroad now where we've 48 weeks of a ban and it's just a real kick in the teeth for a club that has just spent four months in lockdown.

"It goes completely against what the GAA ethos is all about, it's about community and volunteering and being part of a community."

Quinn is "hoping that sense prevails" with the Longford SFC – which they commenced with victory over Clonguish last month before the suspension was handed out – being held up as a resolution is sought which will allow Killoe to defend their crown.

"It's ironic that it's gone to the stage where there's a game being held up as a result of a hearing, in sense that's what happened in the first place with the U-16 game not being played as a result of a hearing not taking place," Quinn said.

"It's just a mess at this stage and all anyone wants to do is play ball. We've played one championship game since lockdown was lifted and that's been it. There's guys champing at the bit to play and it's gone to the stage now where it's not just affecting our own club, it quite potentially could affect more clubs."

