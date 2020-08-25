Longford club hopeful of being reinstated by Leinster chiefs

A three-and-a-half-hour mediation, overseen by former GAA director general Páraic Duffy, ended in stalemate last Friday, forcing Killoe’s scheduled game in the Longford SFC on Sunday to be postponed. Photo: Sportsfile

Longford's senior football champions Killoe Emmet Óg will finally have their case heard by a Leinster Council hearings committee in Portlaoise tonight, paving the way for a possible reinstatement as they remain suspended for 48 weeks.

A three-and-a-half-hour mediation, overseen by former GAA director-general Páraic Duffy, ended in stalemate last Friday, forcing Killoe's scheduled game in the Longford SFC on Sunday to be postponed.

Leinster has not been able to stage Killoe's appeal hearing against the imposition of a €750 fine for not fulfilling a fixture - the minor final against St Colmcille/St Francis - last January. Efforts to stage the hearing - when Killoe's 48-week ban kicked in after the deadline for the payment of the fine passed - were compromised by further restrictions in Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

Separate Leinster GAA headquarters are in Portlaoise, the province's hearings committee chairman Michael Delaney and quite a few of the members live within those three counties, so travel to and from this area for a hearings meeting was prohibited. Even tonight's hearing will present challenges with only six people allowed at indoor gatherings.

Killoe informed the county board last December that they wouldn't be fulfilling that fixture because they had already lodged a separate appeal questioning the validity of a player who had been sent off in a game earlier in the year, with questions as to whether it was a straight red card or a double yellow.

On this basis, Killoe feel the minor final shouldn't have been scheduled until their appeal was concluded.

Longford's hearings committee placed a July 31 deadline on Killoe paying the fine. When that passed the weight of rule 6.24 (c) was triggered, resulting in a 48-week ban. Killoe are believed to have since paid the fine but argue that the initial appeal should be concluded.

