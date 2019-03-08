The long-awaited planning decision on the Casement Park redevelopment project is likely to be made by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) according to a statement issued by Ulster GAA.

Long-delayed Casement Park planning decision to be made by Department for Infrastructure 'as soon as possible'

Permission had originally been granted in 2013 by the then Environment Minister, Mark Durkan before a High Court judge in Belfast ruled that the Minister had acted unlawfully in approving the project.

Revised plans were submitted in 2016 but the collapse of the Stormont Assembly caused the project to stall. The Departtment have now contacted the Ulster board to say that in the absence of a Minister, the Department may make the final decision on the Casement Park planning application.

Whilst welcoming this development, the GAA has expressed its frustration at the time it is taking to conclude the assessment process. DfI has acknowledged the delay and has confirmed that responses will be issued as soon as possible.

The Casement Park project was part of a key commitment provided by the Northern Ireland Executive to meet the strategic stadium requirements of the three main sports bodies, nearly ten years ago.

Yet depite the completion of Kingspan Stadium and Windsor Park, the construction of Ulster GAA’s Casement Park has not yet commenced with its application still within the planning system. Pictures emerged last summer showing the famous old venue in a severely dilapidated condition.

Commenting on the delay Tom Daly, Chairman Casement Park Project Board, said, “The planning application for the redevelopment of Casement Park was submitted in February 2017, yet over two years later the length of time it is taking for some statutory bodies to respond to the planning authority is a cause of frustration within our project team and across the wider GAA community.

“Our expert team has worked closely with the Department for Communities (DfC) to support all requirements within the planning process. We implemented government recommendations in full, extensively consulted and produced a highly detailed and comprehensive planning submission to ensure the planning authority had all the information it required to make an informed decision on our plans to deliver upon the strategic stadium needs of our members and our communities.

“Ulster GAA recognises and fully respects the required due diligence by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and all statutory consultees. However, the prolonged nature of the planning process is stalling the project’s progress and is also impacting its budgetary estimate which is now likely to be in the region of £110m. With every day of delay pushing out the earliest possible start on site for the project it is imperative that government departments discharge their responsibilities as expediently as possible to mitigate against increased costs.

"Ulster GAA is resolutely committed to the delivery of this project and to addressing the frustrations of our members and their communities’ that Gaelic Games remains the only sport which has not had its strategic stadium needs delivered within the Regional Stadia Programme, a Programme for Government priority.

“We will continue to work closely with the Department for Communities and while we acknowledge the challenges, not least the negative impact upon communities that have yet to benefit from the investment in major stadium infrastructure, we look forward to an efficient completion of the planning process and the commencement of the next phase of the project’s development.

“Everyone at Ulster GAA would like to thank our members and our communities for their continued support throughout this process and we place on record our unambiguous commitment to ensure that Belfast will have a world class stadium for Gaelic Games to serve the needs of the GAA in Ulster, Antrim and throughout Ireland long into the future.”

