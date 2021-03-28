| 10.7°C Dublin

Lockdown is doing more harm than good to our youth

John Greene

The country&rsquo;s GAA clubs — indeed most sports clubs — would love to officially open their gates and let young people in Expand

The country&rsquo;s GAA clubs — indeed most sports clubs — would love to officially open their gates and let young people in

Do you remember in the early days of lockdown, maybe around this time last year, when we were told that one of the upsides of families getting to spend more time together was that they could enjoy more home-cooked meals?

That may have been so for a while, but that buzz has long since worn off. The latest study of Ireland’s 12- and 22-year-olds says they are reporting symptoms of a “low mood”, eating less healthily and getting less exercise during the pandemic. Almost one-third of our 12-year-olds (29 per cent) are eating more junk food and sweets, and significantly more, 44 per cent, of the older age group are doing likewise. In both cases, it was more common with girls and young women.

Furthermore, young people are spending more time on their screens, more time talking to friends on the phone or online, and 38 per cent now spend less time engaged in any form of sport or exercise.

