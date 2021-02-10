'Live good times because bad times are going to chew you up' - Colm O'Riordan on 2020 heroics and life in the AFL

Colin O’Riordan (left) and Steven O’Brien celebrate Tipperary’s Munster SFC final win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last November – O’Riordan is now back with his AFL club Sydney Swans and in pre-season training. Photo: Sportsfile

Whatever Colin O’Riordan envisaged for himself at the outset of last year, it wasn’t a Christmas at home playing football for Tipperary and it wasn’t completing the full set of Munster medals from minor through to senior.

If 2020 goes down as one to forget for the vast majority, chance smiled on O’Riordan and Tipp.

“If you had told me in January, at the start of the year, that I would be playing in a Munster final, and winning a Munster final and playing in an All-Ireland semi, I’d be looking at you thinking, are you for real, or what world are you living in,” he recalled from his Sydney base at the launch of Sports Physio Ireland’s new Athletic Development App for GAA Club Teams.

“Now, looking back it’s special.

“I was only saying to Louise (his partner) I had a dream last night I was playing for Tipp again and stuff like that.

“I am not sure I would have had it if I hadn’t played. It was a special couple of months.

“And probably 2020 was a shocking year for a lot of people but I look back to the end of it with fond memories anyway. (It was) probably a fairytale ending for me, and probably reflect as much as I can at certain times, and you have to, I think.

“If you don’t live the good times, you will always be consumed in something else, probably something I have learned over the years. Live the good times because the bad times are going to chew you up anyway, so you may as well enjoy the highs while you can.”

Life has returned to some form of normality since. O’Riordan is back in Australia and in the midst of a gruelling preseason with the Sydney Swans. The training is “next level” with three sessions a week where they’ll cover 12-14km per session.

Still it beats trying to train in a hotel room while in quarantine. When he got off the plane with his partner Louise, they were brought to their hotel room under armed guard. And when the door shut behind them they would taste fresh air for a fortnight. So he busied himself with training on a watt bike and working with a medicine ball in preparation to rejoin his team mates.

When they were cleared, they could do as they liked but for a while, mixing freely with strangers made him feel uneasy.

“The first two weeks I got back, I was kind of a bit stand-offish with people but everyone was looking at me like ‘what are you doing, over here it’s normal, you’ve done your quarantine. You’re free of it’ kind of thing.

“The first couple of weeks, you’re going into cafes and you’re a bit on edge, you don’t really know. You’re just not used to it but it is chalk and cheese. I don’t want to jinx it now or anything but it’s as if it doesn’t exist. I think Victoria have had 26 Covid free days up until the other day and when there is a case, it’s only one or two and they get on top of it straight away. It doesn’t linger and the contact tracing is next level stuff. It is pretty strict but that’s what lets us live the way we are.”

Entering the final season of his current deal with the Swans, this is a big year for O’Riordan. The Swans were good enough to let him chase a dream, a dream that had eluded his father as a former Tipp captain, on the other side of the world so he’s eager to repay that debt. He’ll never close the door on Tipperary but as long as the life as a professional sportsman is available, he’ll keep pursuing it.

“I don’t think I’ve closed the book yet, I hope I haven’t anyway,” he said. “But, at the same time, I have an opportunity here. I have only one year left on my contract in Sydney as well and you have to be realistic about that as well.

“The chips are down for me and this year is going to be a big year and that’s the reality. There’s no point sugar-coating it and saying you’re going to be here for another ten years when you’re only contracted for one.

“So you have to be realistic, but at the same time you have to be ambitious and think you’re going to be here for five more years. In the back of my mind I’m thinking I really want to succeed at this game and prove people wrong who thought you couldn’t do it.

“You just want to have a real crack at it and I have a real desire to succeed with the club and that’s the biggest thing for me. I just want to play over here for as long as I can.

“It’s not a case that I’ll never put on the Tipp jersey again, but I’ll probably give this the best opportunity I can while I’m here.”

