Limited number of fans may attend All-Ireland finals but Micheál Martin warns of cautious approach

An Taoiseach Micheal Martin has left the door open for limited attendance at this year’s All-Ireland finals – but warned that the government will adopt a cautious approach to mass gatherings.

Both the hurling and football deciders are scheduled for August with reports over the weekend suggesting that up to 30,000 could be in the 82,000 capacity Croke Park for the GAA’s showpiece events.

“I think we have to make hay slowly,” Martin said on the Claire Byrne show on RTE radio when asked about the possibility of crowds at the decider.

“Let’s take it step by step, let’s see how the impact of this variant works out. By the time the All-Irelands will be played we will have advanced vaccinations much more significantly then. Again I’m not getting into specifics around numbers, some people are speculating around those numbers but a cautious approach will apply there.”

Martin’s comments come as the government plan to run pilot events to explore the feasibility of allowing limited numbers to attend sporting and cultural events. In the north, up to 500 spectators are permitted to attend matches from today after a relaxing of restrictions from the Northern Ireland Executive with the GAA set to issue guidance to units in the Six Counties in the coming days.