Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty and Tipp boss David Power win Gaelic Writers’ Association personality of the year awards

Limerick's 'Hurler of the Year', Gearóid Hegarty has been selected as the Sky Sports' sponsored Gaelic Writers' Association (GWA) 2020 Hurling Personality of the Year, with Tipperary manager David Power winning the football accolade.

Recently retired Kilkenny journalist, John Knox has also been honoured with the GWA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The PRO of the Year award has gone to Tipperary’s Joe Bracken, who left office last year after five years.

Hegarty scored seven points from play to land his and Limerick’s second title in three years.

The St Patrick’s man went on to win an All Star and was named 'Hurler of the Year' for his outstanding form throughout the 2020 campaign.

Tipperary manager David Power with his 2020 Gaelic Writers' Association (GWA) Football Personality of the Year award

Tipperary manager David Power with his 2020 Gaelic Writers' Association (GWA) Football Personality of the Year award

Power masterminded his native Tipperary’s first Munster football title win in 85 years when they defeated Cork in the Munster final on the same weekend as the 100th anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' the massacre by British Armed Forces of 14 people in Croke Park, including Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan, during a challenge match against Dublin.

Power previously guided the Tipperary minors to All-Ireland glory in 2011 - just the county’s second national title at that level - and to back-to-back Munster titles the following year. The Kilsheelan man has also managed the Tipperary Under-21s.

The GWA Lifetime Achievement Award goes to John Knox, the long-serving Kilkenny People journalist and sports editor who retired last year after 46 years with the paper.

The Dicksboro clubman covered 26 All-Ireland finals since joining the Kilkenny People as a junior reporter in 1974.

Tipperary’s Joe Bracken has been named PRO of the year. He recently vacated the role after serving the maximum five years, during which he "coordinated the Premier County's media affairs with great competence and efficiency, particularly in their All-Ireland hurling winning seasons of 2016 and '19," a GWA press release explained.