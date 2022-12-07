Limerick GAA spent almost €2.3million on its county teams during 2022

Limerick GAA spent almost €2.3 million on preparing all of its county teams during 2022, exceeding the recent benchmark set by Galway.

This headline figure has been revealed in the county board’s financial report ahead of next Monday’s annual convention, showing an increase of almost €1m compared to Limerick’s county team outlay last year.

There are several obvious explanations, even apart from the fact that the 2021 season was truncated by Covid.

This year, while John Kiely’s all-conquering senior hurlers went the distance again, completing an All-Ireland three-in-a-row, it also proved a relatively long and successful campaign for the Limerick senior footballers (who gained promotion to Division 2 and reached a Munster final) and for the U-20 hurlers (who lost an All-Ireland final to Kilkenny).

The end-of-year accounts don’t include a breakdown on individual team costs. However, an overall expenditure of €2,297,886 for all county teams (at senior, U-20 and minor) is revealed. This compares with last year’s figure of €1,321,258.

According to the Limerick Leader, it is understood that this year’s total also includes a team holiday for the senior hurlers.

Even with such a major increase, the county board is still able to report an overall profit of €95,290, albeit this is reduced from last year’s figure of €260,327.

Galway recently became the first county to break the €2m barrier for team expenditure in a single year, reporting a 2022 figure of €2,161,497, only for this to be immediately eclipsed by the Shannonsiders.