Limerick GAA chairman defends call to move Ladies semi-final from Gaelic Grounds to prioritise men's hurlers

Limerick County Board chairman John Cregan has defended the decision to move Sunday's All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final between Cork and Galway away from the Gaelic Grounds to accommodate the county's senior men's hurlers who were scheduled to train at the venue on the same day.

The Ladies semi-final game has since been moved to Dublin's Parnell Park with a throw-in time of 1.30pm.

"The fixture was made for the LIT Gaelic Grounds on the basis that it wouldn’t be required by the Limerick senior hurling team," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland show this morning.

"That has changed since, and I think everybody was made aware at an early stage that it would have to change because we have to give priority to our senior hurlers."

It is thought that the Ladies Gaelic Football Association looked at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise and Semple Stadium in Thurles before deciding on Parnell Park.

A Limerick county board official said it was made clear to the LGFA officials that the Limerick senior men's hurlers - who face Waterford in the All-Ireland SHC final at Croke Park on Sunday week - would get priority over the ladies football semi-final were they to require use of the pitch.

Expand Close The LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It is understood that the Limerick hurlers will be training at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday from 11am until 2pm.

The LGFA released a statement on the matter today. It reads: "The Ladies Gaelic Football Association wishes to clarify some matters relating to the forthcoming TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Galway, which will be played at Parnell Park, Dublin, next Sunday, December 6 (1.30pm).

"The LGFA has noted media comment around this fixture, specifically in relation to the aforementioned game being moved from the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick to Parnell Park.

"The semi-final was originally fixed for Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Saturday November 28, but moved to Sunday, December 6, to accommodate a few Cork dual players.

"The significant knock-on effect in accommodating Cork was the sourcing of a new venue for the game, and numerous other logistical implications, and the LIT Gaelic Grounds was identified as an alternative host venue.

"The Limerick senior men’s hurling team qualified for the All-Ireland Final last weekend, and Limerick GAA had informed the LGFA on Thursday last that it would no longer be in a position to facilitate our All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Galway should they qualify for the final.

"The LGFA wishes to categorically state that we fully understand Limerick's wish to use their own venue for training purposes next Sunday.

"Furthermore, we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Limerick GAA in the past, and our 2019 All-Ireland Senior Club Final was played at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, and we were afforded a warm welcome there, and treated very well.

"In addition, we very much look forward to travelling to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for future games.

"We are grateful to the Dublin County Board for making Parnell Park available for next Sunday’s semi-final at short notice, and this is not the first time that a TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final has been played in Dublin.

"We are looking forward to the Galway v Cork semi final on TG4 on Sunday and wish both counties the best of luck."

Online Editors