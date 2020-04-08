| 9°C Dublin

Lies, damn lies and statistics - how match data has changed the GAA

Performance analyst Rob Carroll speaking during a presentation on Analysis For Coaches during the Liberty Insurance GAA Annual Games Development Conference. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE Expand

Donnchadh Boyle

"We’re not far off a second bus now at this stage, that’s one thing anyway," joked Liam Sheedy last year when asked about his second coming as Tipperary manager.

Sheedy was reflecting on how the game had changed in the nine years between his two stints as Tipp boss. In that time, standards of preparation had rocketed, and as such, so had the size of the backroom staff.

These days everything up to the quality of a player’s sleep is analysed but what has really exploded is the role of game data analysis.