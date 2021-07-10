Liam & Sam: Martin Breheny’s sideways glance at the GAA

A HURLING RULE THAT’S COMPLETELY IGNORED

New balls, please. Not just in Wimbledon, but also in hurling. Introducing the newly appointed Digital Sliotar Work Group (DSWG), chaired by former Kilkenny chairman Ned Quinn and whose members include Brendan Cummins (below).

Their task is to “oversee the regulation of the production of sliotars for use in official GAA competitions”.

Controlling the sliotar market as it stands is all but impossible because of the varying quality among manufacturers, some of which are overseas. The plan is to standardise sliotars, using a microchip which can be scanned. That way, all games would be played under the same ball specifications, which is not the case now.

A good idea, but here’s a question – why focus solely on the sliotar, while ignoring the hurley, specifically the width of the bas? Under the long-standing rule, it cannot be more than 13cms (5.1 ins) but some of the hurleys, especially those used by goalkeepers, are almost as wide as tennis racquets.

They’re never checked, which means the rule is broken in every game. That being the case, why bother with it at all? Use it or lose it.

MAN THE VAN AND CHECK THE BACK DOOR

It’s more a case of ‘Man the Van’ than ‘Van the Man’ in Mayo who are having too many days like this! Back in trouble for another attempted breach of match-day Covid protocols, their kit van won’t be allowed into MacHale Park tomorrow as punishment for an incident in Markievicz Park when an unauthorised person attempted to gain access prior to the game with Sligo.

The attempted entry was foiled. It might seem like a trivial incident but this is the second time that Mayo have been embroiled in a similar stunt.

Three unaccredited members of the support team spirited their way into Croke Park before last year’s All-Ireland final. The kit van was involved in enquiries and the trio were subsequently suspended for three months.

For a county that lists a ‘Value and Behaviours’ coach on their backroom team, it’s embarrassing. Ultimately, responsibility rests with the county board. Senior officers should now get a stern call from Croke Park, warning than any further breach will be more severely dealt with than preventing the kit van entering a ground.

A LOSERS’ CUP OR A CLEVER SOLUTION?

A losers’ cup. A joke proposal. Counties have to be respected. No appeal for players. Those were some of the uncompromising comments by Antrim boss Enda McGinley on the proposed Tailteann Cup, the second-tier football championship designed for Division 3 and 4 counties who don’t qualify for provincial finals.

It’s one of the options under consideration, but if McGinley’s stance is anything to go by, then there’s trouble ahead. It’s next to impossible to get agreement among lower-ranked counties on what format maximises the return for the effort the players put in and the resources allocated by county boards.

It’s 31 years since the first attempt was made to provide them with their own championship (separate from the provincials) and after various failed versions, the GAA is back where it started. There’s no way out unless the provincial championships are scrapped as the launch pad for the All-Ireland series.

TRIBE’S WORST ‘IN PLAY’ TOTAL FOR 17 YEARS

Shane O’Neill was remarkably quiet during the second-half water break as Galway’s listlessness rumbled on against Dublin last Saturday. Supporters would have expected the manager to spit dragon-like flames at his misfiring outfit but, no, he chose the tranquil approach.

Nothing changed and Galway limped out of Leinster contention. One wonders was O’Neill as serene once debriefing got under way this week. Presumably not. And if he was, here’s an alarming stat to prod him and the players.

The starting midfield and forward line scored a mere 1-5 from play against Dublin, the lowest by a similar Galway eight since 2004 when they scored 1-4 against Kilkenny in a qualifier. They had four All Stars in the 8-15 slots last Saturday, two others were on the 2017 senior All-Ireland-winning team while the remaining two are underage All-Ireland winners. Surely a time for deep soul-searching.

FLASHBACK

Leitrim 0-11 Galway 0-10

(Connacht semi-final replay, Tuam, 10/7/1994)

The second leg in a summer of glory. Pádraig Kenny kicked the winner in this replay, sending them into the final for the first time in 27 years. Managed by John O’Mahony, Leitrim took the adventure a step further two weeks later when they won the Connacht title for the first time since 1927, beating Mayo.