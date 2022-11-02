LGBTQ+ acceptance an ongoing battle – Aisling Maher

Dublin camogie star and member of the GPA’s LGBTQ+ working group Aisling Maher believes the comments of a priest in Kerry shows there’s still much work to be done in Irish society around the areas of inclusion and representation.

Maher was responding to questions in the wake of Fr Sean Sheehy’s comments in Listowel where he condemned transgenderism, same-sex couples, and supplying condoms to teenagers.

“I suppose hearing anybody say that they don’t think or they don’t believe that anybody in our society should have the right to be their authentic selves, or to express themselves as feels comfortable to them, or to love who they want to love, is hurtful in a way,” Maher said.

“At the same time, I would like to think that if you bring it back to GAA, we’re not perfect and we can get better but I don’t think we’re that bad. So look, I think what we need to learn from that is that sometimes we look at Ireland as a country and we say we passed the gay marriage referendum and things are great. Everything’s fine and people can be who they want. But the reality of the situation is that we’re not there yet and there are a lot of improvements that can be made and maybe things like what have happened over the last couple of days highlight that and this isn’t a finished battle by any extent.

“There’s a long way still to go before we find ourselves in a country that’s absolutely accepting across all communities.”

In a survey earlier this year, Maher’s GPA subcommittee found that 69pc of female players are aware of an LGBTQ+ teammate compared to just 10pc of male players.

“I said before that straight male players can play a huge part here by just speaking openly and honestly about the fact that the GAA is an inclusive environment where everybody is welcome. I’m sure it’s challenging, I know it’s challenging for a lot of young girls who come up playing camogie or LGFA who might be questioning their sexuality.

“But I can only imagine it’s a million times harder for a young boy coming up playing hurling or football who has aspirations to play with their county and yet can’t see anybody who seems to be representative of themselves in it.”

Maher and St Vincent’s are in the midst of preparing for a Leinster club championship clash with Thomastown which comes after a six week period of inactivity in the wake of their Dublin final win.

“I don’t think you’re ever going to design a fixture calendar where any player is going to look at it and say, ‘Yeah, it’s perfect, there’s nothing I’d change about it the whole way through’. Look, I’d rather have the six weeks and the slightly longer time period than the week turnaround, or the few day turnaround as we’ve done in the past. It’s just been a question for us I guess of managing it as best we can.”