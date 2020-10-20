| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Level 5 liberty puts amateur players in difficult place

Colm Keys

Entertainment provision of games' go-ahead stretches boundaries of recreational pastime

Together apart: Cavan manager Mickey Graham talks to his players in the stands at half-time during Sunday&rsquo;s clash with Kildare in Newbridge. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Together apart: Cavan manager Mickey Graham talks to his players in the stands at half-time during Sunday&rsquo;s clash with Kildare in Newbridge. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Together apart: Cavan manager Mickey Graham talks to his players in the stands at half-time during Sunday’s clash with Kildare in Newbridge. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Together apart: Cavan manager Mickey Graham talks to his players in the stands at half-time during Sunday’s clash with Kildare in Newbridge. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

There was more than a touch of gallows humour to Pádraic Joyce's post-match press conference in Tuam Stadium on Sunday when he reflected on a defeat to Mayo that he described as the most embarrassing he had seen in his 43 years.

Asked about the viability of an inter-county season continuing as Covid-19 gripped the country in an even tighter embrace, Joyce considered the "lift" the games could continue to give the country, even if, he pointed out, nobody in Galway could be feeling that potential euphoria after their heaviest league reversal to neighbours Mayo in 68 years.

But his conviction was that the games could give people something in their lives when so much of everything else had been shut down on them. "I think the GAA is needed in the country. I have said it before, it might give people a lift. They won't get it in Galway after that performance. But I think GAA has a huge part to play in society."