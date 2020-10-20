Level 5 liberty puts amateur players in difficult place

There was more than a touch of gallows humour to Pádraic Joyce's post-match press conference in Tuam Stadium on Sunday when he reflected on a defeat to Mayo that he described as the most embarrassing he had seen in his 43 years.

Asked about the viability of an inter-county season continuing as Covid-19 gripped the country in an even tighter embrace, Joyce considered the "lift" the games could continue to give the country, even if, he pointed out, nobody in Galway could be feeling that potential euphoria after their heaviest league reversal to neighbours Mayo in 68 years.

But his conviction was that the games could give people something in their lives when so much of everything else had been shut down on them. "I think the GAA is needed in the country. I have said it before, it might give people a lift. They won't get it in Galway after that performance. But I think GAA has a huge part to play in society."

Joyce's comments mirrored the Offaly chairman and former county hurler Michael Duignan's musing that "if we are in lockdown imagine the difference live matches will make to our mood".

Duignan made that comment in advance of the weekend resumption of inter-county action when the GAA held its collective breath in the hope that the games would pass off without incident or the kind of blemish that would draw ire from a public already growing intolerant after the spike in cases arising from celebrations and crowds huddled too closely together after and at county finals.

The consensus was that the furore would die down once the games got up and running.

Trying to drive home the distinction between these occasions and the inter-county games programme coming up is a difficult task for those who view the GAA all as one but at venues across the country over the two days, there appeared to be sufficient distancing in the stands and conscientiousness among all stakeholders to make for the safest possible environment.

There were a few hitches. Leitrim withdrew from their Allianz Division 3 trip to Newry to play Down over concerns, while the Louth football captain Bevan Duffy had some strong comments on testing in the aftermath of their defeat to Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. But the overriding sentiment was that the games had gone safely.

Thus, as the Government inched towards an outcome on their considerations last night, following the National Public Health Emergency Team's (NPHET) recommendation last Friday morning to move to Level 5 on the 'Living With Covid' plan, it appeared that the Cabinet, despite the misgivings expressed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, were now favourably disposed to inter-county Gaelic games and other sports classified as elite.

This goes against original thinking in the plan at Level 5 which brought such activity to an abrupt end.

The optics of it make continuation a hard sell by any measurement. Level 5 is just a different state of mind, even if there are concessions across the board.

Effectively, amateur players and their backroom entourage are being given parity with essential workers in terms of liberty of movement for their recreation, while the vast majority of the population are confined to a radius of five kilometres of their own homes.

While the rest of the country is battening down and putting livelihoods, in many cases, in deep freeze, the games are being encouraged to continue.

Gaelic games is not essential to those who play and coach it. But the entertainment it provides now is, it seems. It's a strange place for Gaelic footballers and hurlers to be in. Is there really comfort in asking them to carry on regardless as their friends are prevented from going to the gym or the barber, their families are confined to small social bubbles and some of their work colleagues are forced back on to the pandemic unemployment payment as retail closes its doors once more?

Even with Government approval now, the GAA has a fundamental call to make on this. Deep down, it collectively knows it can generate much stricter adherence to protocols and guidelines around the inter-county game, especially without crowds, that wasn't possible at club level. But it still has to ask, what's right for amateur players?

The Gaelic Players Association's National Executive Committee who, last week, were given the authority to make future decisions on behalf of its membership, has just as big a call to make.

When the GPA NEC met on Friday last, it's understood that views on what position to take if Level 5 was implemented were mixed.

Accommodated

But if their requests, arising out of last week's poll that includes improvements in testing among other things, could be accommodated, the feeling was that this body would give it the green light.

Prior to Level 5 being signed off last night, three out of every four players were keen to press on, though one in every three of those players wanted improved Covid protocols implemented.

Would the picture be different now with a move to the highest level of prohibition, if a further poll was called? That's what the GPA's executive have to gauge.

For sure the games will entertain, if they continue. And they'll be a comfort for many to have on weekends between now and the end of the year.

But it potentially elevates the inter-county Gaelic player to a different place that feels at odds with their amateur status in the circumstances.